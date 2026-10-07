Mike Flanagan’s ‘Exorcist’ Film Gets Its Title: ‘Exorcist: Martyrs’

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Universal has unveiled the title of Mike Flanagan’s upcoming film in the “Exorcist” franchise: “The Exorcist: Martyrs.”

While plot details are still being kept under wraps, the upcoming film will star Scarlett Johansson and “Hamnet” star Jacobi Jupe and will not be connected to the 2023 film “The Exorcist: Believer.” Blumhouse, Atomic Monster and Morgan Creek Entertainment are producing the film in association with Red Room Pictures.

In addition to writing and directing, Flanagan is producing alongside Jason Blum and “Exorcist” series producer David Robinson. Alexandra Magistro and Ryan Turek are executive producers.

“The Exorcist” arrived at Universal and Blumhouse after the former paid a pricey $400 million in 2021 for the rights to the franchise, which began in 1973 with William Friedkin’s classic, boundary-pushing horror film that still stands as the genre’s highest-grossing film of all time after inflation adjustment.

“The Exorcist: Believer” was meant to be the first film in a trilogy and featured the return of original “Exorcist” star Ellen Burstyn. But the film was a box office disappointment, grossing $137 million worldwide against poor reviews. The trilogy was scrapped, and Flanagan, who was still hot off his 2018 Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House,” was brought on for a new “Exorcist” film in 2024.

“Exorcist: Martyrs” is only one of several projects Flanagan has in the works. He is the writer of the upcoming DC Comics horror film “Clayface,” which will be released later this month. He is also the showrunner on a new series based on Stephen King’s “Carrie,” which premieres this week on Prime Video.

“The Exorcist: Martyrs” will be released March 12, 2027.