‘Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe’ EP Talks Latest Entry in Franchise

“Mobile Suit Gundam” has returned.

The latest film, “Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe,” arrives in U.S. theaters Friday, May 15. It was released in Japan earlier this year, grossing more than $15 million.

Directed by Shuko Murase, the animation is produced by Bandai Namco Filmworks’ Sunrise Animation Studios and “builds on the cinematic journey of Hathaway, who leads the resistance movement MAFTY against a corrupt Earth Federation. Faced with duty and the remnants of his past, Hathaway must prepare for battle against the Adelaide Conference.”

The first “Mobile Suit Gundam” series debuted on Japanese television in 1979. Since then, it has been adapted into additional series, movies (with the first arriving in 1981), video games, novels and numerous toys. The main character, a giant robot called RX-78-2 Gundam, also appeared in live-action form in Steven Spielberg’s 2018 fantasy epic “Ready Player One.”

TheWrap spoke to Naohiro Ogata, executive producer of “Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe,” about the new movie.

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“Mobile Suit Gundam” has been for almost 50 years and seems more popular than ever. Why do you think that is? And how does “Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe” fit into that fandom?

Beginning with RX-78-2 Gundam, the iconic technology of the series—known within the story as Mobile Suits—has served as the foundation for more than 86 titles created from a wide variety of themes. Through these titles, countless stories centered on Gundam and its pilot, the protagonists, have been woven across generations.

“Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe” is the latest installment set in the Universal Century, the world that began with “Mobile Suit Gundam,” created by Yoshiyuki Tomino, the father of the Gundam series. While fully embodying the powerful storytelling that defines Gundam, this film elevates the experience through its exceptional visual expression, music, and sound design. Under the meticulous direction of Shuko Murase (“Genocidal Organ,” “Ergo Proxy,” “GANGSTA”), whose attention to detail shines in every frame, the film stands as the most dramatic entry in the history of the Gundam series.

Obviously with a series that has been around for as long as “Mobile Suit Gundam,” there is a lot of lore. What – if anything – do you need to know about “Mobile Suit Gundamn Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe?”

“Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe” is directed by Shūkō Murase, whose meticulous attention to detail is evident across every aspect of the film, from visuals and music to sound design. In particular, the dynamic mobile suit action and the beautifully rendered landscapes and graphics make this film highly accessible and enjoyable even as a first “Gundam” experience for new audiences.

For viewers who wish to further deepen their enjoyment, the first chapter, “Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway,” which was released in 2021 and became a worldwide hit, is currently available for streaming in North America on Netflix. We strongly recommend watching this first installment before experiencing “The Sorcery of Nymph Circe.”

Additionally, Hathaway is a sequel to the story that began with “Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack,” released in 1988 to widespread acclaim. For those with the time, watching “Char’s Counterattack” and “Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway” before “The Sorcery of Nymph Circe” will allow for a much deeper appreciation of the story of its protagonist, Hathaway Noa.

What are the fundamentals of “Mobile Suit Gundam” that you made sure to incorporate into the new film?

A defining hallmark shared across the “Gundam” series is the portrayal of protagonists who, driven by their own sense of justice, duty, conviction and inner conflict, pilot a Gundam, fight alongside their allies, struggle with doubt, and ultimately seek to change the world together with it.

“Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe” powerfully inherits this tradition as the latest entry in the Universal Century series, delivering a rich and weighty narrative without compromise. It is a story that lingers long after the credits roll, one that naturally makes you want to talk about it with others once you watch it.

What can you say about the animation style of “Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe?”

In this film, the protagonist Hathaway Noa is portrayed as a young man burdened with deep and conflicting emotions. While he carries hopes for the future and possesses an ordinary side that allows him to fall in love, he is simultaneously torn between his sense of mission and his own definition of justice.

We believed that Shuko Murase, who has worked on titles such as “Genocidal Organ,” “Ergo Proxy,” and “GANGSTA,” would be uniquely capable of fully capturing such complex insight into the character’s inner thoughts and conflict through visual storytelling. With great confidence in his ability to express these nuances through striking imagery, we entrusted him with the direction of this film.

We hope audiences will take the time to savor every detail of the film, right down to its very last frame.

Where did the decision to self-release the new film come from? Are you heartened by the seeming global acceptance/excitement around anime?

Until now, the Gundam series has continued to grow primarily within the Japanese domestic market, expanding in tandem with a wide range of products. In the North American market as well, a dedicated and long-standing Gundam fan base has existed, fostered in part through television broadcasts of “Mobile Suit Gundam Wing” and other Gundam series titles. In addition, the market for Gundam plastic models—commonly known as Gunpla—has continued to expand each year.

Beginning in April, with the goal of further accelerating this growth, we established Bandai Namco Filmworks America as the official North American hub for Gundam. Just as audiences in Japan are able to experience new Gundam anime at the earliest possible moment, we aim to provide North American fans with timely, simultaneous access to the latest Gundam titles, without delays, through a fast and multifaceted approach.

With the objective of establishing the most effective methods to deliver our content to audiences as quickly as possible, we have chosen to take on the challenge of a self-release strategy as part of this initiative.

What are you most excited about the fans experiencing with “Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe?”

When developing “Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe,” discussions were held between director Shuko Murase and Yoshiyuki Tomino, the director of the original Mobile Suit Gundam series and the author of the original novel on which this film is based. During these conversations, it was emphasized that Hathaway’s story is one meant for the next generation, and that it should be portrayed with the freshness, sensitivity, and youthful energy befitting young people.

While fully retaining the signature weight and depth of the Gundam series, Murase brings an added sense of vitality and emotional freshness, giving the film a quality reminiscent of a coming-of-age story. Moreover, the mobile suit battle scenes have been crafted with greater intensity than ever before, creating an immersive experience that makes viewers feel as if they are piloting a mobile suit and fighting alongside Hathaway.

There are many more elements woven into the film that cannot be fully captured here, and we sincerely hope audiences will experience them firsthand on the big screen in theaters.

“Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe” hits U.S. theaters on May 15.