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Monica Barbaro in Advanced Talks to Join ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Prequel

Bradley Cooper and Margot Robbie are attached to star

Monica Barbaro
Monica Barbaro (Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Oscar nominee Monica Barbaro has closed a deal to join the “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel at Warner Bros. Pictures, TheWrap has learned.

Bradley Cooper will write, direct, produce and star in the “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel alongside Margot Robbie. Cooper and Robbie’s LuckyChap are producing.

Executive producers include Josey McNamara, Bronte Payne, Bobby Wilhelm, Jay Roach, Michelle Graham, Lee Isaac Chung, Ashley Jay Sandberg, Gary Ross, and Olivia Milch.

The screenplay was written by Cooper based on characters created by George Clayton Johnson & Jack Golden Russell. Previous drafts were written by by Carrie Solomon. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Luca Guadagnino Sam Altman
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Since “Ocean’s Eleven” hit theaters in 2001, the franchise has become a global sensation, spawning three more films and raking in over $1.4 billion at the global box office.

Previously at CinemaCon, Robbie appeared via video to confirm Cooper would star alongside her in the movie, in which the two will play the parents of Danny Ocean (portrayed in the Steven Soderbergh “Ocean’s” trilogy by George Clooney). Robbie also noted that the movie follows a heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix.

“Before Danny Ocean ever stepped foot in Vegas, two masterminds taught him everything he knows: his parents,” Robbie said. “You’ll see them in all their prime in our new movie, pulling off an epic heist.”

Barbaro was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Joan Baez in James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic,  “A Complete Unknown.” Next up, Barbaro stars as Mira Murati in Luca Guadagnino’s “Artificial,” which was acquired by Neon.

Barbaro is repped by UTA, Range Media Partners and Meyer & Downs.

The film is currently set to release on June 25, 2027.

Deadline first reported the news.

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Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, covering film & television development, agencies and talent. He joined TheWrap in 2016. He has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper and magazine mentions to his credit.

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