Warner Bros. Clockwork Gets ‘Nasty’ With Jenna Ortega and Rose Byrne

Warner Bros. Clockwork has set “Nasty,” based on the 2024 Black List feature written by Isabella Jarosz, with filmmaker Mary Bronstein attached to direct and Jenna Ortega and Rose Byrne to star.

“Nasty” reteams Byrne and Bronstein after the actress’ Oscar-nominated performance in “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.”

The Black List logline for the script reads: “After an injury sidelines Dylan’s ability to train for the Olympics, the determined gymnast must regain the trust of her demanding coach while facing off against a prodigious new competitor threatening to eclipse her place in the spotlight.” Meanwhile, the official synopsis has a slightly different angle: “Battling for a spot on the Olympic gymnastics team, a prodigious athlete must overcome her biggest opponent — her coach.”

“Nasty” is set to start shooting this fall, with LuckyChap and Ortega producing.

Ortega also stars in Taika Waititi’s “Klara and the Sun,” which is out from Sony this fall, and in J.J. Abrams’ “The Great Beyond,” which Warner Bros. just delayed nearly a full year until next fall. There is also another season of Netflix’s extremely popular “Addams Family” series “Wednesday” on the way.

LuckyChap’s recent projects include Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights,” starring LuckyChap co-founder Margot Robbie, and Netflix series “Sirens.” They are currently in production on “Oceans,” the “Ocean’s 11” prequel starring Robbie and Bradley Cooper, who is also writing and directing.

Bronstein is repped by CAA, attorney David Krintzman and 42West. Jarosz is repped by CAA, Untitled and Ziffren. Ortega is repped by CAA, Viewpoint and Jeff Hynick at Jackoway Austen. Byrne is repped by CAA, RGM Artists and Narrative. LuckyChap is repped by CAA, Entertainment 360, Narrative and attorney Jeff Bernstein.