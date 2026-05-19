Park Chan-Wook’s Western ‘Brigands of Rattlecreek’ Acquired by Warner Bros.’ Clockwork

Warner Bros.’ new specialty division Clockwork is in final talks to acquire “The Brigands of Rattlecreek,” the upcoming Western film to be directed by “Oldboy” and “The Handmaiden” filmmaker Park Chan-Wook and starring Matthew McConaughey, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal and Tang Wei, the latter of whom starred in Park’s most recent film, “No Other Choice.

The Western will tell a classic tale of revenge as a sheriff and a doctor go hunting after a group of bandits who terrorize a small town during a torrential thunderstorm. Production is set to begin early next year from a screenplay by S. Craig Zahler revised by Park. Park is producing through his Moho Film banner alongside Bradley Fischer, with Jisun Back, Mike Medavoy and Georgia Kacandes as executive producers.

“The Brigands of Rattlecreek” is the second new project picked up by Clockwork, joining “Anora” director Sean Baker’s next project “Ti Amo!” The studio is also releasing a recut of Ken Russell’s 1971 horror film “The Devils,” which is screening at Cannes this week and will be released in select theaters this October.

Park Chan-Wook has established himself as one of the globally known filmmakers out of South Korea with movies like “Oldboy,” “The Handmaiden,” and “Decision to Leave.” At last year’s Venice Film Festival, he released his darkly comedic satire “No Other Choice,” which also starred Tang Wei alongside Lee Byung-hun in a tale of a laid off paper mill worker who kills his top competitors for an open position at another company and received three Golden Globe nominations.

Patrick Wachsberger’s Legendary label 193 is handling international sales while WME Independent and CAA Media Finance handled the deal with Clockwork at the Cannes Film Market.