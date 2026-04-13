Neon Elevates Joey Monteiro to President of Worldwide Marketing and Alex Altschuler to President of Media

After a strong awards season that saw it secure 18 Academy Award nominations for titles including “Sentimental Value” (which ultimately won the Oscar for best international feature film), “The Secret Agent” and Jafar Panahi’s “It Was Just an Accident,” and ahead of the Cannes Film Festival, where it has already locked down some of the buzziest titles, Neon is elevating several key personnel, including a series of promotions and new hires across its marketing department.

Joey Monteiro has been elevated to president of worldwide marketing, where he will oversee both domestic and international marketing for the studio. Alex Altschuler has been elevated to president of media, Don Wilcox to executive vice president of marketing, Mike Winton to executive vice president of marketing, and Danielle Lee to director of creative services. The company also welcomes Cat Fisher as executive vice president of marketing from FilmNation Entertainment, where she served as vice president of marketing. Wilcox, Lee and Fisher will all report to Monteiro.

According to the official release, the promotion “reflects the strength and depth of Neon’s marketing department, combining a deeply experienced bench of executives alongside newer leadership that has rapidly scaled the department’s abilities. Together, the team has helped define Neon’s distinct voice in the marketplace.”

“What this team has built is incredibly special. It’s a deep bench of talent that has been delivering at a high level for nearly a decade, and it’s gratifying to see that work evolve and continue to be recognized,” Tom Quinn, founder and CEO of Neon, said.

Monteiro joined Neon in 2024 as executive vice president of international marketing from Sierra/Affinity and eOne, where he served as executive vice president of marketing and publicity and was responsible for creative marketing across film markets and festivals, as well as international distribution.

Altschuler was responsible for building the media team and maintaining the division from the ground up, “executing media strategy and buying entirely in-house.” Altschuler joined Neon in 2023 as vice president of media.

Mike Winton has been elevated to executive vice president of marketing after nine years with the company, where he has been a consistent force across Neon’s campaigns from its earliest days. His recent work includes campaigns for Oscar-nominated titles such as “The Secret Agent,” “It Was Just an Accident,” “Sirat” and “Arco.” In addition, Winton founded Neon’s college ambassador program, “expanding the studio’s grassroots reach and engagement with younger audiences.”

Wilcox joined Neon in 2023 as vice president of marketing.

Cat Fisher joins Neon after eight years in international marketing at the sales agency FilmNation Entertainment.

As director of creative services, Danielle Lee “leads the execution of all design initiatives, overseeing a talented in-house team of three designers and shaping the creative identity of Neon’s slate.” Lee joined Neon in October 2024 as the design team’s first hire, serving as project manager for the team.

Upcoming Neon titles include “Hokum,” starring Adam Scott; Boots Riley’s “I Love Boosters”; Australian horror film “Leviticus”; Takashi Miike’s “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo”; and Chloe Okuno’s “Brides.” Its stacked Cannes lineup includes Cristian Mungiu’s “Fjord,” Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Her Private Hell” and Na Hong-jin’s “Hope.”