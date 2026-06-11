New ‘Transformers’ Movie Taps ‘It: Welcome to Derry’ Writer Jason Fuchs | Exclusive

“It: Welcome to Derry” writer Jason Fuchs has been tapped to write an untitled “Transformers” script for Paramount and Hasbro, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto and Don Murphy will produce. Steven Spielberg and Hasbro Entertainment will executive produce.

Fuch’s script is on of many in development at the studio as “Jurassic World” writer Derek Connolly is also writing the “Transformers” and “G.I. Joe” crossover movie, based on the Hasbro toy lines for Paramount, The Wrap previously reported.

The untitled new movie will continue the story after 2023’s “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” where Anthony Ramos’ character Noah Diaz was offered a job with G.I. Joe in the film’s post-credit scene.

The first Michael Bay-directed “Transformers” films were game-changing box office hits in the late-2000’s/early 2010’s, temporarily sitting alongside the “Harry Potter” series, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, the “Shrek” franchise and the “Spider-Man” trilogy atop the franchise blockbuster tentpole mountain.

While domestic interest peaked with “Revenge of the Fallen” ($409 million in 2009) and “Dark of the Moon” ($355 million in 2011), 3D bumps for “Dark of the Moon” in 2011 and a shrewd bet on China with “Age of Extinction” (which set its entire third act in Hong Kong and featured Chinese government officials racing to the rescue) pushed those films over $1 billion worldwide.

“Transformers: The Last Knight” tumbled in 2017, earning just $131 million domestic, $228 million in China (compared to $300 million for “Age of Extinction”) and $605 million worldwide; and the cheaper, better-reviewed, Travis Knight-directed 80’s prequel “Bumblebee” earned $127 million/$171 million/$471 million in 2018 on a $135 million budget.

The last hybrid live-action film in the series, 2023’s “Rise of the Beasts,” grossed just $429 million worldwide. 2024’s animated “Transformers One” grossed $128.7 million worldwide — the lowest-earning entry in the franchise’s history.

Fuchs is one of today’s most in-demand writers in Hollywood – as a screenwriter, his films have grossed over $1.9 billion at the global box office. Most recently, Fuchs co-created, co-showran and executive produced the critically acclaimed HBO series, “Welcome to Derry.” He’s currently writing a live-action feature adaptation of “My Hero Academia” for Netflix and Legendary. He’s just launched his own company: Five Ten Productions.

Fuchs is repped by WME.