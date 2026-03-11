Nick Offerman ripped into his “Sovereign” costar Dennis Quaid, calling the actor a “crazy Trump guy” who kept his love for the president hidden until he couldn’t anymore.

At the time, Offerman was discussing the 2025 crime thriller during an appearance on Jon Lovett’s weekly podcast “Lovett or Leave It” when the “Parks & Recreation” star mentioned starring in the film with Quaid.

“Dennis Quaid is in it, and he unfortunately is a crazy Trump guy with a gospel record,” Offerman says.

“In the film or in real life?” Lovett’s questions.

“In real life,” Offerman immediately responds. “He, like, exploded. Right after we finished the movie, he suddenly came out with a gospel country record and went on Tucker Carlson and f—kin’ Hannity to, like, play his Trump gospel songs. And we were like, ‘What?’ I mean, he’s a hero of my life. Like, I’ve looked up to him. He’s a great actor.”

When Lovett brought up Quaid’s brother Randy Quaid, Offerman quickly noted that he feels Randy is also off his rocker.

Watch the clip below.

“He was very crazy, and he went away, but Dennis, like, kept it under wraps until just last year,” Offerman said.

This isn’t the first time Offerman has shared his thoughts about the veteran actor’s political views. Back in July 2025, Offerman said he doesn’t want to rumble with Quaid over Trump.

“No matter who we voted for, it requires all of us (including an overwhelming number of immigrants) to make the great bounty this country produces, and is then so disproportionately pocketed by the ultra-wealthy, so I am not going to pick an argument with Dennis Quaid over our political leanings because I’m going to shake his hand and try to make a great film,” Offerman said at the time to a Reddit commenter after making an “ask me anything post.”

He added that despite their political differences, he called Quaid a “fantastic actor” who he’s always looked up to. He also mentioned that he’d often avoid politics-centered conversations while filming “Sovereign.”

“We didn’t have a lot of time together on set, so the context wasn’t really conducive to digging into settling the world’s problems, or even just those of America. ‘Good morning, Dennis. How about those Epstein files? Anyway, want to run our lines.’”