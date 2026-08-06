Nicolas Cage Reveals John Madden Movie Release Date for Prime Video

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Nicolas Cage and David O. Russell’s John Madden biopic is ready for kickoff.

“Madden” is set to hit Prime Video on Nov. 18, the Oscar winner announced in a Thursday featurette with the Amazon streamer.

“Accepting the role to play this larger-than-life legend has been a highlight for me. John Madden didn’t just coach football, he changed the game,” Cage shared. “His football brilliance was unmatched. As a coach, John was a savant, seeing the field in ways no one else could. As a broadcaster, his brilliance evolved.”

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“His humanity was present in everything he did, including his unwavering love of family and his lifelong partnership with best friend Al Davis,” he continued. “His legacy lives on, not just on the football field or in the broadcast booth, but globally through gaming. John’s passion, joy and the impact he had through his zest for life and humanity were immense.”

Cage will be joined by Christian Bale, Kathryn Hahn, John Mulaney, Sienna Miller and Shane Gillis. Russell directed, produced and co-wrote the movie, alongside original screenwriter Cambron Clark. Additional producers include Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Jonathan Shukat and Steve Tisch for Escape Artists and SMAC Entertainment.

“Inspired by the life of a beloved American icon, ‘Madden’ chronicles John Madden’s incredible journey alongside best friend and true original Al Davis – from a Super Bowl-winning partnership with the Raiders, to becoming football’s most recognizable voice, to building the worldwide Madden NFL video game,” per the logline. “‘Madden’ is the celebration of a brilliant mind whose once-in-a-century spirit and personality, partnership with his daring wife Virginia, lifelong friendships and infectious love of people and football transcended the world of sports.”

“Madden” kicks off Nov. 18 on Prime Video, following a limited run in select theaters on Nov. 11.