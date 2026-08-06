‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Extended Look to Debut on Netflix Hours Before It Hits YouTube

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We’re getting a Rockstar Games partnership with Netflix before Grand Theft Auto VI — and that’s totally fine by us.

Ahead of the highly anticipated video game’s November release, 13 years in the making, the streamer is set to debut “Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look” on Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. ET. The teaser will then stream on YouTube later that day at 9 p.m. ET.

“Grand Theft Auto reveals have become cultural moments in their own right. The anticipation and fandom around Grand Theft Auto VI is unprecedented, and we’re honored that Rockstar Games has partnered with us to debut the next part of the Grand Theft Auto story with Netflix members first,” Netflix’s VP of Nonfiction Series Brandon Riegg said in a Thursday statement. “It’s a reflection of what we hope Netflix is becoming: a place where the most ambitious storytelling, from any medium, can find the biggest possible audience.”

Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look premieres on @netflix Thursday, August 27 at 3 p.m. ET.https://t.co/px5rI0eKh7 pic.twitter.com/IDZO55jY6K — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 6, 2026

“Vice City, USA. Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive,” per the game’s logline.

GTA6 was formally announced in February 2022 as the sequel to 2013’s GTA5, but has since been delayed twice. The original Grand Theft Auto was released in 1997, created by David Jones and Mike Dailly.

Grand Theft Auto VI hits PlayStation 5 and Xbox on Nov. 19, following the extended first look on Aug. 27.