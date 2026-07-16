Netflix Tees Up Minigolf Video Game With ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Bridgerton’ Levels

Netflix Games is utilizing three of the streamer’s most popular properties for its upcoming Minigolf video game later this month.

Developed by Next Games, “Netflix Minigolf” will feature more than 60 levels set within the worlds of “Stranger Things,” “Squid Game” and “Bridgerton.”

“Think minigolf meets pinball, then add a Demogorgon or Young-hee to round things out,” Netflix teased on Thursday, alongside a video trailer with players dressed as characters from all three shows.

“Adding to the chaos and fun is the Pranks mechanic. Players collect Pranks throughout each hole and can unleash them on opponents’ turns to cause mayhem. The lowest score doesn’t always win. Controlled chaos is a legitimate strategy,” the company continued. “Up to four players compete locally on the same TV. It’s built for the living room: a couch co-op experience that’s easy to pick up, hard to put down and guaranteed to start arguments.”

As with recent offerings “FIFA World Cup – Launch Edition” and “Unhinged,” players will use their phones as the controllers.

“Squid Game” Season 1 is Netflix’s most-watched series ever, with Seasons 2 and 3 at Nos. 3 and 4 on the list. Meanwhile, “Stranger Things” Seasons 4 and 5 are sixth and seventh, with “Bridgerton” Season 1 rounding out the Top 10.

“Netflix Minigolf” debuts July 28.