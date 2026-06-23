Sadie Sink and Zoë Kravitz Lead ‘Unhinged’ Video Game From Netflix and Night School

Sadie Sink is welcoming Zoë Kravitz into the Netflix family as the pair is set to voice the main characters of upcoming video game “Unhinged” from Netflix Games and Night School Studios.

Out next week, the immersive survival game uses your phone as the controller as you attempt to escape the clutches of a particularly unhinged evil force, the streamer teased on Tuesday.

“It’s a dark and stormy night, the power’s gone out in an apartment building, and it turns out one woman isn’t nearly as alone as she thought she was,” per a Tudum blog post. “‘Unhinged’ is unlike anything you’ve seen (or played) before. It’s an immersive game experience that puts you in the center of a thriller-turned-horror story, and your phone, which you use as a controller, is your only lifeline to escape.”

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Night School was Netflix’s first video game developer acquisition back in 2021, bringing “Oxenfree,” “Oxenfree II” and IRL “Thronglets” from the “Black Mirror” Season 7 episode “Plaything” to the platform in the time since. This will be Kravitz’s first project with Netflix, while Sink has long been a prominent face of the streamer thanks to “Stranger Things,” as well as the “Fear Street” franchise.

Composer Jason Hill (“Mindhunter,” “Gone Girl”) helped bring the audio to life alongside Ren Klyce on sound design. Troy Baker also provides some voice work.

The announcement comes just two weeks after Netflix dropped its “FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition” video game in partnership with the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The company also announced an expansion to its kid-friendly Playground app on Monday.

“Unhinged” will be available to play starting June 30.