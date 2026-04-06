Netflix Makes Huge Expansion in Kids Space With Launch of Gaming App

Now playing on Netflix: Games for kids.

The megastreamer made a huge expansion of its winning kids and family strategy on Monday with the launch of Netflix Playground, a new app designed for children ages 8 and under that offers offline games with recognizable IP.

Oh, and there are no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases. Just playtime for kids, free with your existing subscription.

The app is available for smartphones and tablets, and once it’s downloaded all you need to do is sign into your Netflix account, then all the games are opened up and free to play at your (or more specifically, your kids’) leisure.

“We’re building a world where kids can not only watch their favorite stories, they can step inside them and interact with their favorite characters,” said John Derderian, Netflix Vice President of Animation Series + Kids & Family TV. “We’re creating a seamless destination for discovery, learning, and play. Whether it’s reuniting with Hank and the ‘Trash Truck’ crew for new adventures or making a smoothie with Peppa Pig, watching and playing on Netflix can be the fun and easiest part of every family’s day.”

Netflix Playground is available now in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, the Philippines and New Zealand. It will be released in the rest of the world on April 28.

Here are the games available at launch:

Playtime With Peppa Pig – Jump into Peppa’s world with a collection of playful activities. Care for guinea pigs, drive the bus, make a smoothie and more.

– Jump into Peppa’s world with a collection of playful activities. Care for guinea pigs, drive the bus, make a smoothie and more. “ Sesame Street ” – Hang out with Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Oscar and more beloved puppet pals. Practice matching with memory cards or coordination with connect-the-dots.

” – Hang out with Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Oscar and more beloved puppet pals. Practice matching with memory cards or coordination with connect-the-dots. “ Dr. Seuss’s Horton! ” – Explore vibrant jungle environments that encourage creativity through cause-and-effect play with Horton and friends. Try skateboarding and basketball, too!

” – Explore vibrant jungle environments that encourage creativity through cause-and-effect play with Horton and friends. Try skateboarding and basketball, too! “ Storybots” – Have fun with these curious and inquisitive critters through colorful sticker book scenes, jigsaw puzzles and more activities.

Have fun with these curious and inquisitive critters through colorful sticker book scenes, jigsaw puzzles and more activities. Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches – Join Stella Sneetch on interactive adventures through her world, choose shapes to develop pattern recognition and build a one-of-a-kind car.

Join Stella Sneetch on interactive adventures through her world, choose shapes to develop pattern recognition and build a one-of-a-kind car. “Bad Dinosaurs ” – Pick a tiny tyrannosaurus to run on a race track, or jam out with a turntable, keyboard and sound effects to make a fart-filled new song.

” – Pick a tiny tyrannosaurus to run on a race track, or jam out with a turntable, keyboard and sound effects to make a fart-filled new song. “ Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish” – Tap and drag to reveal delightful surprises in the fishes’ living room and kitchen play zones, or soar through the air in a hot air balloon.

Tap and drag to reveal delightful surprises in the fishes’ living room and kitchen play zones, or soar through the air in a hot air balloon. Let’s Color – Unleash your creativity with coloring pages featuring your favorite characters.

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As if that wasn’t enough, Netflix also announced a slew of new and returning programming in the kids space.

“Trash Truck,” the adorable and gentle animated series, has been renewed for a third season.

New episodes of “The Creature Cases” are also on the way. And “Young MacDonald,” a new musical series that follows “the optimistic and playful grandson of Old MacDonald and his animal friends as they solve problems, and learn about farm life” is being added to the service as well.

And here are the release dates for additional kids and family shows and programs throughout April, including the launch of “Danny Go!” on Monday and new episodes of “Ms. Rachel.”