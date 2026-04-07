Noah Hawley to Remake Argentinian Horror Movie ‘Terrified’ at Warner Bros.

Noah Hawley is returning to the movies.

Best known as the creator of television series “Fargo,” “Legion” and “Alien: Earth,” Hawley will direct and produce a remake of the Argentinian supernatural horror movie “Terrified” for Warner Bros.

Hawley’s debut feature as a writer-director was 2019’s “Lucy in the Sky,” starring Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm.

The project will reimagine the 2017 film that was written and directed by Demián Rugna, with Hawley working in partnership with Rugna on the remake. Hawley will produce under his Austin, Texas-based banner 26 Keys.

The original “Terrified” is about a community in Bueno Aires that starts experiencing disturbing supernatural events. New York Magazine’s Vulture called it one of the best horror movies of 2018 and described the plot as, “What begins with one man’s disappearance on a quiet residential street turns into a kind of demon infestation that stretches across three houses. A team of paranormal specialists are brought in to resolve the problem — or at the very least figure out what the hell is going on — but a seam has opened between our mortal world and another one, yielding more danger than anyone came in expecting.”

Additional details on casting, supporting creative team and production timeline will be announced, according to Warner Bros.

Hawley’s “Alien: Earth” will be back for a second season on FX and he is currently working with Rob Mac on a series based on the “Far Cry” video games (also for FX). There’s also the possibility of a sixth installment of “Fargo.”

Hawley is represented by William Morris Endeavor (WME), Untitled Entertainment and Joel McKuin at McKuin Frankel Whitehead, Rugna is represented by William Morris Endeavor (WME) and Johnson Shapiro Slewett and Kole, LLP.