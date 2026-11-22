Noah Schnapp came close to entering the world of Panem and competing in the Second Quarter Quell.

The “Stranger Things” star revealed Saturday that he auditioned to play a young Haymitch Abernathy in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” the latest installment in the blockbuster franchise.

Schnapp shared a photo of himself with blonde hair on his Instagram Stories, offering fans a glimpse of what he looked like while trying out for the role. He captioned the image, “POV: my audition for Haymitch 🤣🤣,” before tagging Joseph Zada, who ultimately landed the part, and adding, “Think they picked right for this one.”

Noah Schnapp on Instagram Stories on Nov. 21, 2026

Zada portrayed the younger version of the character that was originally played by Woody Harrelson in the franchise.



The casting revelation comes as “Sunrise on the Reaping” is reaping the rewards at the box office. The film opened to $120 million domestically from 4,018 theaters, bringing its worldwide opening weekend to $225 million.

The debut ranks among the five biggest domestic openings in Lionsgate history, joining the four original “Hunger Games” films in the studio’s top five. It also marks the studio’s first domestic opening above $100 million since “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” debuted in 2015.

Adapted from the Suzanne Collins 2025 novel of the same name, “Sunrise on the Reaping” takes place 24 years before the events of the original “Hunger Games” and follows a young Haymitch as he competes in the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. Zada leads the film, which also stars Whitney Peak, Maya Hawke, Glenn Close, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Elle Fanning, Kieran Culkin and Ralph Fiennes.

The film, which opened Friday, is the sixth theatrical installment in the franchise, following 2023’s “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” which grossed $347 million worldwide.

Schnapp recently made his stage debut in “Affluenza,” a play written and directed by Andy Sandberg, that ran from Sept. 26 through Nov. 21 at London’s Riverside Studios.





