Go Behind the Scenes of ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ With Rosamund Pike | Exclusive

Time to watch some magic tricks at home.

“Now You See Me: Now You Don’t,” the third film in the magic-themed franchise, arrives on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD this Tuesday, Feb. 17. Ahead of its home video release, we have an exclusive, behind-the-scenes clip. Watch it below.

In the video, you get to see Rosamund Pike work, hear from the cast and crew about how much they loved working with her, and have director Ruben Fleischer describe her as “devilishly evil, deliciously so” (she is the villain in the movie, we should probably make that clear). In “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t,” Pike plays the head of a South African diamond company, which, clearly, has some nefarious ties. Also, it’s worth noting how great her accent is.

If you never saw “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t” when it was released this past November, it follows the Four Horsemen (Jesse Eisenberg, Dave Franco, Ilsa Fisher, Woody Harrelson and Lizzy Caplan – yes, there are five of them now), as they partner with a new generation of illusionists (Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa and Ariana Greenblatt) as they perform “mind-melding twists, turns, surprises and magic unlike anything ever captured on film” (according to the official synopsis).

Morgan Freeman, Thabang Molaba and Mark Ruffalo also star.

“Now You see Me: Now You Don’t” sees Fleischer, who worked with Eisenberg on the two “Zombieland” movies and “30 Minutes or Less,” take over directorial duties from Jon M. Chu, who helmed the sequel. (The original film was directed by Louis Leterrier.) The script for the new movie was written by Michael Lesslie, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Seth Grahame-Smith, based on a story by Lesslie and Eric Warren Singer.

Before the third film came out, Lionsgate announced development on a fourth film, with Fleischer set to return. But since the movie came out, there haven’t been any concrete details. But then again, a magician never reveals their secrets.

“Now You See Me: Now You Don’t” is on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD on Feb. 17.