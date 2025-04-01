‘Now You See Me’ Sequel Finally Gets the Title We’ve All Been Waiting For

“Now You See Me” is set to be a longterm part of Lionsgate’s theatrical slate, as the studio has not only announced a new title for the thriller series’ upcoming third installment, but is also putting a fourth film in early development with Ruben Fleischer to direct.

The third installment, set for release on Nov. 14, is now called by a title some have jokingly been asking for: “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.” Fleischer directs the installment, which sees newcomers Rosamund Pike, Dominic Sessa, Justice Smith and Ariana Greenblatt join series regulars Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher and Morgan Freeman.

Bobby Cohen, who originally developed and has produced all the films in the series, will return to produce the new installment alongside Alex Kurtzman of Secret Hideout. Meredith Wieck will oversee the project for Lionsgate. 

“Ruben has delivered all of the twists and turns and sleight-of-hand that audiences expect from this franchise while upping the stakes and scale in every way. We can’t wait for audiences to discover what he’s done with the third film and thrilled he’ll be making even more magic with us,” said Lionsgate film chair Adam Fogelson, who announced the deal during the studio’s CinemaCon presentation on Tuesday.

“Directing ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ was as much fun as making any movie in my career. It combines two of my favorite things—heist movies and magic—and working with this incredible cast was truly magical. Of course I want to keep it going,” Fleischer said.

Robert Melnik negotiated the deal on behalf of Lionsgate. Fleischer is represented by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

