Odessa A’zion Says the ‘Last Thing I Want to Do’ Is Offend People After Backing Out of ‘Deep Cuts’

Following swift and fierce backlash to Odessa A’zion’s casting in Sean Durkin’s “Deep Cuts,” the actress herself says she doesn’t ever want to offend anyone with her choices.

A’zion was cast in late January, TheWrap exclusively reported, but just two days later, she pulled out of the film. The character, Zoe Gutierrez, was originally written as half-Mexican, half-Jewish in Holly Brickley’s novel, and A’zion’s casting sparked criticisms of whitewashing. In a new interview with Elle released on Tuesday, A’zion explained that she’s still learning how to handle things in her career.

“If people knew me personally, the way a lot of OGs do that have been sticking up for me, they’d know what I stand for,” she said. “I don’t want to make anybody feel any type of way. Like, that’s the last thing I want to do. I don’t want to offend anybody, ever.”

In her original statement on Instagram backing out of the film, A’zion apologized for accepting the role without getting more information about the character’s background first.

“I’m so sorry this happened,” A’zion wrote at the time. “I’m so pissed y’all, I hadn’t read the book and should have paid more attention to all aspects of Zoe before accepting…and now that I know what I know??? F–k that. I’m OUT.”

Last week, “The Last of Us” star Ariela Barer was recast in the role, and A’zion was quick to congratulate the actress in her Instagram story.

“Deep Cuts” is produced by Central’s Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, along with Durkin, Anthony Katagas, Jordan Tappis and A24. Barer is represented by OPE Partners, Paradigm, ID and Felker Toczek Suddleson McGinnis Ryan LLP.