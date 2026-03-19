‘One Battle After Another’ Gets 4K Steelbook Release With PTA-Created Bonus Features

Fresh off of winning six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director, Warner Bros. Home Video is releasing a special 4K Steelbook collectible edition of “One Battle After Another” — now with Paul Thomas Anderson-created bonus features.

While the film was previously released on 4K Blu-ray, that disc was devoid of extra content. This 4K Steelbook, which will be available on June 2, now fills that void.

The Blu-ray bonus disc includes special features created by PTA, as well as a 24-page booklet with behind-the-scenes photos.

The bonus features included are:

Camera, Lighting & Costume Tests

Chase Infiniti Screen Test

Learning, Studying… Always Perfecting: The Making of One Battle After Another

The Cutting Rooms

Opening Night at The Vista

“One Battle After Another” arrives on 4K Steelbook in June (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment)

“One Battle After Another” is already available on Digital, 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray if you can’t wait, but if you’re a physical media collector, this sounds like a must-own.

Written and directed by Anderson, “One Battle After Another” stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob, a former revolutionary living in seclusion with his daughter (Chase Infiniti), who is pulled back into the fight when his daughter goes missing. What ensues is a rough-and-tumble chase across California that finds Bob fumbling and his daughter rising to the occasion.

The cast also includes Teyona Taylor, Regina Hall, Benicio Del Toro and Sean Penn, the latter of whom won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his work in the film.

In addition to Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actor, “One Battle After Another” also won Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Casting and Best Film Editing.