Disneynature’s ‘Orangutan,’ Narrated by Josh Gad, Sets Disney+ Debut

“Orangutan” is swinging in.

The latest feature from Disney’s Disneynature imprint, narrated by Disney Legend Josh Gad, will arrive on Disney+ on Earth Day, April 22. The new feature “introduces Indah, an inquisitive adolescent orangutan learning how to navigate life as she prepares to leave her family and venture out on her own for the first time.”

“Orangutan” follows last year’s “Sea Lions of the Galapagos,” which was narrated by Brendan Fraser. Walt Disney famously launched the “True-Life Adventures” series of nature documentary shorts and features, beginning with “Seal Island” in December 1948. The series won a total of eight Academy Awards and established a template for nature filmmaking that has evolved in the decades since.

Disneynature was founded in 2008, and its first feature was “The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos.” Over the years, they have covered everything from “Penguins” to “Elephants” to “Bears”—oh my.

Director Mark Linfield said in an official statement, “After directing wildlife shows all over the world for the past 30 years, I can honestly say orangutans are my absolute favourite animal! They’re gentle, funny, smart and always surprising. Josh Gad’s narration has really captured their spirit, and the camera team managed to film a whole new side of their lives that viewers won’t have seen before. I can’t wait for people to watch this one.”

“Orangutan” is directed by Linfield, co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz, and Roy Conli, with original music by Nitin Sawhney.

“Orangutan” hits Disney+ on Earth Day, April 22, 2026.