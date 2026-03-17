What’s Next for the Oscar Winners of 2026?

We had a lot of first-time winners at the 2026 Oscars: Paul Thomas Anderson, Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley and Amy Madigan among them.

So now that they have Oscars in their hands, where do they go next?

Winning an Academy Award can historically be a massive boon to one’s career. After his steamroll on the awards trail in 2024 with “Oppenheimer,” all eyes are on Christopher Nolan this summer for his follow-up feature, “The Odyssey” (which sold out of some early screenings a year before its release).

But not every Oscar winner capitalizes on the buzz in the same way. Some winners follow their success with a string of shaky projects, while others (often women and people of color) simply don’t get the same offers guaranteed. Halle Berry has been historically open about the lack of opportunity generated by her win.

“That Oscar didn’t necessarily change the course of my career. After I won it, I thought there was going to be, like, a script truck showing up outside my front door,” Berry told The Cut in February. “While I was wildly proud of it, I was still Black that next morning. Directors were still saying, ‘If we put a Black woman in this role, what does this mean for the whole story? Do I have to cast a Black man? Then it’s a Black movie. Black movies don’t sell overseas.’”

So what’s next for the six above-the-line Oscar winners of 2026?