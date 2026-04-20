Oscilloscope Laboratories Acquires Domestic Rights to Sundance Breakout ‘Union County’

Oscilloscope Laboratories has acquired U.S. rights to “Union County,” the debut feature from writer-director Adam Meeks, adapted from his 2020 short film of the same name, the company announced Monday.

The film stars Will Poulter and Noah Centineo. The ensemble cast includes Elise Kibler, Emily Meade, Annette Deao, and Danny Wolohan.

“Union Conty” premiered to widespread acclaim at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, and Oscilloscope Laboratories will release the film theatrically in summer/fall 2026.

The official logline for “Union County” reads: “In a pocket of rural Ohio hit hard by the nationwide opioid epidemic, a court-mandated drug rehabilitation program offers help to those hoping to overcome addiction. While wrestling with their own internal struggles, Cody Parsons (Poulter) and his brother Jack (Centineo) work toward sobriety with the support of a tireless counselor (Deao) and a community of fellow locals in recovery.”

In his review of the film, TheWrap’s Chase Hutchinson wrote: Starring a never-better Will Poulter as Cody, an Ohio man setting out on the long road to recovery, the film is an extension of Meeks’ more narrowly focused short of the same name; it expands in scope while maintaining the same attention to detail and care for character. Using nonprofessional actors from a real county-mandated drug court program, the film keeps an eye turned towards the hard realities of life and cuts all the deeper because of it, eschewing narrative convention to immerse us more fully in the lived experiences of those trying to rebuild their lives.

“Working with Oscilloscope on “Union County’ is an affirmation of the film we made, which aspires to be in conversation with so many of the great independent films they’ve distributed over the years,” Meeks said in a statement. “We’re so proud to partner with them to bring this film about community and human connection to cinemas and audiences across the country.”

Oscilloscope’s SVP of Acquisitions Aaron Katz added: “It’s rare to see recovery portrayed with this level of honesty. Adam delivers a grounded, deeply emotional, and unsensationalized look at a community confronting a crisis that feels all too familiar today, while still leaving room for hope. Anchored by a phenomenal, seamlessly integrated performance from Will Poulter, the film is both moving and uplifting, and we’re excited to bring it to audiences.”

Producers on the film include Brad Becker-Parton, Martha Gregory, Stephanie Roush, Faye Tsakas, Sean Weiner, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Ellyn Daniels, Will O’Connor, Will Poulter. Executive Producers are Noah Centineo, Anita Gou, Caroline Clark, Luca Intili, Lauren Shelton, David Darby, Christine D’Souza, Julia Nelson and Greg Nobile.

“Union County” is a Ley Line Entertainment and Burn These Words presentation, and a Seaview and Arkhum production in association with Kindred Spirit and Wait A While Films.

The deal for the film was brokered by Aaron Katz, SVP of Acquisitions at Oscilloscope Laboratories and WME and Christine D’Souza and Julia Nelson on behalf of the filmmakers.

Variety first reported the news.