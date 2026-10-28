O’Shea Jackson Jr. Says Dad Ice Cube Hasn’t Asked Him to Join ‘Friday’ Sequel: ‘I Will Call Mom’

O’Shea Jackson Jr. revealed he has yet to be involved in dad Ice Cube’s “Friday” follow-up film, joking that he was ready to “call mom” to rectify the situation.

Jackson, who played his famous father in 2015’s N.W.A biopic “Straight Outta Compton,” got candid about his lack of involvement in the film on X Tuesday afternoon.

Alongside an article, which reported that “One of Them Days” director Lawrence Lamont was set to direct Ice Cube’s new “Friday” film, Jackson wrote, “….I haven’t received any emails or calls from my agent about this project….”

He added: “….I swear…. to God……I will call mom.”

….I haven’t received any emails or calls from my agent about this project….



….I swear…. to God……I will call mom. https://t.co/eSeSNv54Wf pic.twitter.com/zqGcKdCRrV — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) October 27, 2026

Jackson Jr., who is the oldest son of Ice Cube and Kimberly Woodruff, has made a name for himself in Hollywood in the last decade, with film credits in “Ingrid Goes West,” “Den of Thieves,” “Long Shot,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “Just Mercy” and “Cocaine Bear,” among other titles. He also appeared in three episodes of 2022’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

However, he’s poked fun at his status as a “nepo baby” in the past. Back in April, he shouted out the news that Ice Cube and Kevin Hart were in talks to return for “Ride Along 3,” writing on X, “Now please believe if I’m in this … It is 100 percent Nepotism.”

Jackson has also proven himself to be his dad’s number one fan, as, also back in April, he notably hit back at a fan’s suggestion that his dad, a rapper-turned-movie star, peaked in the ’90s.

“Listen. I could just say the ‘Jumpstreet’ films and end this,” he sounded off at the time. “But ‘All About the Benjamins’ not good? ‘Fist Fight’ not good? ‘Lottery Ticket’ not good? ‘TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES’ NOT GOOD!?! [He’s] been in FOUR franchises since the 2000s began.”

Jackson Jr. then went on to name the blockbuster franchises, including the “Barbershop” trilogy, both “Jumpstreet” movies, “Ride Along,” as well as the “Are We Done Yet” movies and show, which the rap legend created and executive produced.

“And added two more ‘Fridays,’” he further noted. “So, technically it’s 5! Don’t let some movie [“War of the Worlds”] that they shot DURING THE PANDEMIC!!!!! IN HIS DAMN OFFICE WITH NOBODY AROUND HIM that a studio decided to still release 5….YEARS……LATER (for some reason) make you get hot in the ass to disrespect MY GUY.”

Ice Cube, who co-created the “Friday” movie series alongside DJ Pooh, is writing and producing “Last Friday.” He is also set to star in the follow-up film. Bob Teitel and CubeVision’s Michael Gruber are also producing the latest installment of the New Line comedy. Jeff Kwatinetz will serve as an executive producer.

The upcoming “Friday” movie will be filmed in Southern California, as it’s participating in the state’s production incentive program. New Line was given over $11 million to film in the state, with the production slated to last 40 filming days with 43 cast members and 150 crew.