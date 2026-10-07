‘Michael’ Sequel Among 35 Films Approved for California Tax Incentive

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Lionsgate’s upcoming sequel to the highest grossing biopic of all time, “Michael,” headlined the latest batch of 35 films approved for California’s production incentive program.

The California Film Commission estimated on Tuesday that this round of film projects will employ 30,000 cast, crew and background actors and bring $1.08 billion in combined production spending to the state.

“California is the home of entertainment, full stop. We’re not just protecting that legacy; we’re investing in its future by expanding our film and television tax credit, launching a new post-production credit and standing up for performers in the age of AI,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement. “We’re making sure independent filmmakers and the next generation of storytellers and creators have a real shot to build, hire and produce right here in California. More productions, more good jobs, more California stories told by California workers.”

Along with the “Michael” sequel, which is expected to be directed by Antoine Fuqua with Jaafar Jackson returning in the lead role, New Line’s upcoming legacy sequel to Ice Cube’s “Friday” films was also approved for the tax credit. The film will see Ice Cube return to write, star and produce the film with “Boondocks” creator Aaron McGruder as co-writer with DJ Pooh.

“I’m thrilled to produce Untitled Last Friday Sequel right here in Southern California, where our cast and crew lives,” said Ice Cube in a statement. “This story has been part of the fabric of South Los Angeles since our first film 31 years ago so producing the film here with more than 180 local cast and crew underscores the value of the California production incentive program. We’re thankful for the opportunity to stay local.”

And from the newly merged Skydance, two untitled films, one from Paramount and the other from Warner Bros., have been approved through the tax credit program.

After threatening to move Paramount’s headquarters to another state, Skydance secured a settlement with California AG Rob Bonta to close the acquisition of Warner Bros., with CEO David Ellison telling reporters Tuesday that he has talked with Bonta and Gov. Newsom about making California a more competitive production hub compared to other states like New Jersey, where Paramount signed a major soundstage deal last year to take advantage of the state’s incentive program, which allows a certain amount of above-the-line salary to be included towards its rebate.

“Jersey’s at 43%. Georgia, I believe, is 38%. So even if you got a federal rebate, California would not be as competitive with some of the other states in the United States,” Ellison said.

Along with these major productions, 28 independent films were also approved for the tax credit program, including eight with budgets of more than $10 million.

“Our film is set in the Chicano communities of Los Angeles, and it simply wouldn’t exist if we couldn’t shoot here,” said Victoria Alonso and Tom Culliver, producers of the indie film “Leaves of Glass.” “We are incredibly excited to showcase a side of Los Angeles rarely seen on camera, and work with the greatest crews in the world. We are deeply grateful to the California Film Commission for making this film possible.”

Since California lawmakers raised the cap of the state incentive program to $700 million last year, 179 film and TV projects have been approved to receive tax credits. Combined, those projects have brought $7.2 billion in California production spending, including $4.7 billion in qualified expenditures and $2.87 billion in qualified wages, supporting nearly 38,000 cast and crew jobs and 237,000 background performers measured in days worked.

In addition, California lawmakers also approved a smaller, $10 million tax incentive for post-production work done in the state, including on projects that shoot elsewhere.



