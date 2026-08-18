‘Paper Flowers’ Trailer Tells the True Story of Finding Gratitude in a Devastating Diagnosis

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It’s been 11 years since Shalin Shah’s life story went viral in his HuffPost essay “Thank You, Cancer,” which was all about finding gratitude in the face of a grave diagnosis.

But his story isn’t done, because the film adaptation “Paper Flowers” hits select theaters this weekend. Check out the trailer, below.

“Based on the viral true story of Shalin Shah, ‘Paper Flowers’ tells the inspiring journey of a young man who transforms a rare cancer diagnosis into a powerful celebration of love, gratitude, purpose and human connection,” per the logline. “A devastatingly beautiful story of family, resilience and the lasting impact of one life, ‘Paper Flowers’ is a reminder to cherish the people we love and the moments that give life meaning.”

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The film stars Kapil Talwalkar, Olivia Liang, Karan Soni, Faran Tahir, Meera Simhan and Tom Everett Scott.

An AV Entertainment production, Mahesh Pailoor wrote and directed the film, with Mary Krell-Oishi and Asit Vyas as co-writers. Vyas also served as an executive producer alongside Mita Vyas and Santosh Govindaraju. Additional credits include cinematography by Akash Raj, editing by Cary Lin and music by Kristin Øhrn Dyrud.

“The greatest joys come from the simple things in life. Appreciate the simple things,” Shah once famously shared. And remember, #SunsetsForShalin.

“Paper Flowers” finds itself in select theaters this Friday.