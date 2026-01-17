‘Paranormal Activity’ Relaunch Sets May 2027 Release at Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures will release the currently “Untitled James Wan Paranormal Activity” movie on May 21, 2027, the studio announced Friday.

Rising horror writer/director Ian Tuason is set to direct the Blumhouse-Atomic Monster feature. This new movie will be the eighth installment in the series.

“Paranormal Activity” creator Oren Peli will produce for Solana Films. Michael Clear and Judson Scott will executive produce for Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, with Steven Schneider executive producing for Room 101, Inc. Alayna Glasthal is overseeing for Blumhouse-Atomic Monster.

Paramount Pictures and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster will co-finance and co-produce the film, with Paramount handling worldwide distribution.

“I’ve been a huge admirer of ‘Paranormal Activity’ since the brilliant first movie, with its creeping slow burn and subtle ability to make the unseen terrifying,” Wan said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to expanding on its legacy and helping shape the next evolution of this scary found footage franchise.”

Blum added: “Diving in with James’ for this exciting rebirth of the franchise that started it all for Blumhouse is exactly what we dreamed of when we merged with Atomic Monster. I’ll be actively involved with him to introduce this new chapter. Thankfully, we’re able to spend a little more than the $15,000 we had on the first movie, but one thing will remain the same – do not see it alone. We look forward to partnering with Josh Greenstein, Dana Goldberg, David Ellison, Jeff Shell, and their teams at Paramount as we bring Paranormal Activity back to life.”

The original “Paranormal Activity” grossed nearly $194 million worldwide in 2007, becoming one of the most profitable films of all time.