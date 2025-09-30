Jason Blum to Receive Producers Guild Milestone Award

Jason Blum will receive the annual Milestone Award from the Producers Guild of America in 2026. This award, given to those who have made historic contributions to the motion picture industry, will be bestowed upon the Blumhouse founder and CEO at the 37th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 28.

“Jason Blum has redefined what’s possible in independent filmmaking, proving that bold vision and creative ingenuity can create global cultural touchstones, even with modest resources,” said Producers Guild of America Presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line. “Through Blumhouse, he has championed fearless storytellers, nurtured fresh voices and established a body of work that spans some of the most successful and inventive films and series of our time. We are proud to recognize his remarkable contributions with the Milestone Award.”

Blum joins a highly esteemed group of filmmakers, producers and industry professionals as a recipient of the PGA’s Milestone Award. In the past, the Producers Guild has recognized such directors as Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, James Cameron, Cecil B. DeMille and Alfred Hitchcock. Producers and studio heads such as Kathleen Kennedy, Michael De Luca, Pamela Abdy, Bob Iger, Amy Pascal and Michael Lynton have likewise received the honor.

“I’m moved to be recognized by my peers with this year’s Milestone Award,” Blum said in response to the honor. “Fifteen years ago, I was a struggling independent producer, and I could never have imagined receiving an honor like this. I’m grateful to Stephanie, Donald, and the PGA for this recognition. The journey here is thanks to our small but mighty team of talented weirdos at Blumhouse, who dedicate themselves every day to the idea that strangers love to be afraid together in the dark; to the audiences who keep showing up for that experience; and, of course, to the brilliant filmmakers, actors, writers, and crew who have entrusted us along the way.”

Blum founded Blumhouse in 2000, creating a production company that would eventually become known primarily for its commitment to producing a variety of horror features. One of its earliest success stories was 2009’s “Paranormal Activity,” which became an example of the low-budget scary movie success that would later define the studio. While Oren Peli’s found footage horror feature was produced for only $15,000 (with an additional $200,000 of post production after being acquired by Paramount), it earned more than $190 million at the global box office, spawning a veritable franchise.

Blumhouse would claim many more success stories down the road, with the studio attached to such horror series as “Insidious,” “The Purge,” “Happy Death Day” and more. This year, Blumhouse slated sequels to “M3GAN,” “The Black Phone” and “Five Nights at Freddy’s” (with the original “Five Nights at Freddy’s” being the studio’s highest-grossing feature).

Blumhouse has also dabbled in existing horror franchises, producing follow-ups and reboots for “Halloween” and Universal monsters, including “The Invisible Man” and “Wolf Man.” In June 2025, Blumhouse acquired the rights to the “Saw” franchise.

Blum has three Academy Awards nominations to his name, producing Best Picture nominees “Get Out,” “Whiplash” and “BlacKkKlansman” — the latter two not being horror features.

Blum has additionally won two Primetime Emmys: Outstanding Television Movie in 2014 for “The Normal Heart” and Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series in 2015 for “The Jinx.” He was also nominated in 2019 for Outstanding Limited Series for “Sharp Objects.”

The 37th Annual Producers Guild Awards will be held on Feb. 28, 2026.