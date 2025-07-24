‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ Trailer Lets the Killer Robots Loose

Universal and Blumhouse dropped the first “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2” trailer on Thursday, ahead of the sequel’s panel at Comic-Con later this afternoon. The follow-up finds Josh Hutcherson reprising his role from the first film, which adapted the cult favorite video game to smashing success — it grossed nearly $300 million on a budget of just $20 million.

The sequel takes place a year after the events of the first film. Former security guard Mike (Josh Hutcherson) and police officer Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) have kept the truth from Mike’s 11-year-old sister, Abby (Piper Rubio), concerning the fate of her animatronic friends. But when Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, it will set into motion a terrifying series of events, revealing dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy’s, and unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades.

The cast of “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2” includes returning co-stars Theodus Crane as Jeremiah and the legendary Matthew Lillard as William Afton. The film features new characters played by Freddy Carter (“Shadow and Bone”), Wayne Knight (“Jurassic Park,” “Seinfeld”), Mckenna Grace (“Ghostbusters” franchise, “Annabelle Comes Home”) and horror icon Skeet Ulrich (“Scream”).

“Five Nights at Freddy’s 2” is directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Emma Tammi and is written by game series creator Scott Cawthon. The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon, who together produced the first film.