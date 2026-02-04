Todd Haynes’ Gay Romance ‘De Noche’ Revived With Pedro Pascal

Todd Haynes’ gay romance film “De Noche” lives. The project, which fell apart in 2024 when Joaquin Phoenix abruptly pulled out five days before production was due to begin, has secured financing from French indie outfit MK2 Films.

Pedro Pascal is also now set to star opposite Danny Ramirez (“Top Gun: Maverick”), after his involvement first bubbled up last summer.

Set in the 1930s, “De Noche” two men in love fleeing to Mexico. Phoenix originally developed the screenplay for the NC-17 film with Haynes and Jon Raymond, aiming for a boundary-pushing gay romance.

MK2 Films, which was also behind Best Picture nominees “Sentimental Value” and “The Secret Agent,” is financing the film, handling international sales and is also co-repping domestic rights with Cinetic Media.

Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler are producing the project via their Killer Films banner.

In a Facebook post in the days after the film fell apart, Vachon defended casting the straight Phoenix in the project, explaining that the film originated with the Oscar-winning “Joker” star.

“It has been a nightmare,” she said at the time. “If I haven’t been in touch or returned your call — this is why.”

Pascal is coming off a banner 2025 that saw him star in Celine Song’s romantic drama “Materialists,” Ari Aster’s provocative COVID thriller “Eddington” and Marvel’s “Fantastic Four: The First Steps.” He’ll next be seen in May in the “The Mandalorian & Grogu,” the first new “Star Wars” film since 2019. He also has a role in Marvel’s “Avengers: Doomsday,” out this December.

Pascal is currently filming Tony Gilroy’s music-driven drama “Behemoth!”

Haynes is coming off 2023’s critically acclaimed dramedy “May December.”

Variety was the first to report the news of “De Noche” securing new financing.