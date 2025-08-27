Pedro Pascal Eyed to Replace Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Haynes’ Gay Romance ‘De Noche’

Pedro Pascal is being eyed to replace Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Haynes’ gay romance “De Noche,” TheWrap has learned.

The film was previously scrapped after the “Joker” Oscar winner dropped out five days before production started.

“De Noche” is about two men in love fleeing to Mexico, set in the 1930s. The “Joker” star developed the screenplay for the NC-17 film with Haynes and Jon Raymond. However, there is speculation from crew members that his departure may be due to his discomfort with such raunchy sex scenes.

“Top Gun: Maverick” star Danny Ramirez is attached to play the love interest in the film. Haynes had been clear about wanting the film to be as graphic as possible in terms of showing gay sex on screen. “De Noche” would have been Phoenix’s first gay onscreen role.

Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler are producing the project via their Killer Films banner.

Pascal, who is nominated for an Emmy for HBO’s “The Last of Us” in the Best Actor Drama Series category, most recently starred in Killer Films’ romantic comedy “Materialists,” which was released by A24. Pascal is repped by CAA and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, etc.

Haynes is repped by CAA, Cinetic Media, and Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo.

