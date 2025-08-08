Pedro Pascal in Talks for Tony Gilroy’s ‘Behemoth!’ at Searchlight Pictures

It sounds like Pedro Pascal may have found his next project.

The actor, who can currently be seen in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” and A24’s “Eddington,” is in talks to join “Andor” creator Tony Gilroy’s “Behemoth!” for Searchlight Pictures, TheWrap has learned. Previously, Oscar Isaac had been earmarked for the role, but recently dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

“Behemoth!” is said to be about a cellist, with production set to begin this fall. Sanne Wohlenberg, one of Gilroy’s top lieutenants on “Andor,” will produce alongside Gilroy, with fellow “Andor” vet Damián García as cinematographer.

When we recently spoke to Gilroy, he said that the experience of making “Andor” is directly influencing his approach on “Behemoth!”

“I just think that the system that we made, the workflow and how we don’t let anything fester for more than a moment, how we deal with everything as it comes in, and how everybody knows everything [will be utilized],” he told TheWrap. “I think our highly communicative community, spiritual teamwork approach to making things — I think it took a long time to evolve for us to get to perfect that. I think the model that we made is a model I would like to use in all creative projects going forward. How to make things with other people are lessons that I will carry for the rest of my life, no matter what I’m making.”

Beyond “Eddington” and “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” Pascal could be seen in A24’s “Materialists” this summer and has a couple of, well, behemoths coming out next year – “The Mandalorian and Grogu,” where he will reprise his role from the hit Disney+ streaming series; and “Avengers: Doomsday,” where he will return as Reed Richards, leader of the Fantastic Four.