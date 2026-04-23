‘People We Meet on Vacation’ Saw a 515% Spike in Audiobook Listens After Netflix Premiere

After “People We Meet on Vacation” premiered on Netflix, Emily Henry’s romance novel saw a 515% jump in global listens on Spotify. The novel also reappeared on The New York Times’ bestsellers list and saw a 97% increase in sales across all formats in the first two weeks after the movie’s release. The Emily Bader and Tom Blyth-led movie is just one of the many successful book-to-screen adaptations Netflix has seen over the past two years.

Throughout 2025, book-based titles accounted for over 9 billion global views and nearly 20% of all hours watched on Netflix, the streamer reported on Thursday to celebrate World Book Day. That success seems to be continuing in 2026. In the first 13 weeks of the year, new or returning book adaptations appeared on Netflix’s Global Top 10 lists every week. Netflix has already debuted book adaptations from 14 different countries this year.

“People We Meet on Vacation” isn’t the only adaptation that’s experienced a Spotify boost. The audiobook for the Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal-starring thriller “His & Hers” saw a 494% surge on Spotify after the limited series premiered. Alice Feeney’s novel also climbed to the No. 15 spot on Amazon’s bestseller list.

Jennifer Iacopelli’s sports drama “Finding Her Edge” has also seen a lift. The announcement of the Netflix series led to 13 new international translation deals for the novel, and the paperback version of the book with a Netflix-inspired cover has already sold 500% more copies than the original hardcover. “Finding Her Edge” has also seen a 990% increase in global listens on Spotify as well as a 1300% increase in global searches.

Julia May Jonas’ “Vladimir” has also seen a boost with sales increasing by 130% over total sales in 2025 in the first quarter of the year. And in the U.K., the miniseries adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “The Seven Dials Mystery” led to a quadruple lift in sales for the original book. Similarly, Season 4 of “Bridgerton” led to sales of the Julia Quinn novel series tripling.

A Netflix adaptation doesn’t even need to premiere for its book counterpart to see a boost. After the streamer released its first look announcement for Shelby Van Pelt’s “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” sales of the novel nearly doubled. The book about an octopus too smart for its own good has now surpassed 4 million copies sold.