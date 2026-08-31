Pokémon Plans ‘Wild Card’ Movie Based on Trading Card Game for 2027

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I choose you, Mimikyu!

Pokémon is returning to the world of animated feature-length films in 2027 — but this time, the company is betting on its iconic trading card game.

“‘Pokémon: Wild Card’ tells the exciting story of a Pokémon TCG player and his partner Mimikyu,” per the logline. “When the time comes to put their cards on the table, will they have what it takes to achieve their goals?”

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This marks the franchise’s first animated movie since 2020’s “Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle.” The news was announced on Sunday at the 2026 World Championships fan convention in San Francisco, nearly 30 years after “Pokémon: The First Movie.”

Produced by Story Inc. in partnership with CloverWorks, the upcoming movie was directed by Katsuhiko Kitada with character design by Akemi Hayashi.

The update also comes just days after The Pokémon Company International announced “Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu” for Disney+. The original “Pokémon the Series: The Beginning” is also now streaming on the platform.

“Pokémon: Wild Card” comes into play in 2027… and beyond.