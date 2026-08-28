Pokémon Is Coming to Disney+: Deal Includes New Stop-Motion Series, Original Animated Show

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Two giants of children’s media are banding together. Disney+ announced a new global distribution deal with The Pokémon Company International, the streamer announced on Friday.

That deal will include the debut of a new stop-motion series titled “Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu.” The upcoming series will premiere on Disney XD and Disney+ in 2027. “The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu” is created by the acclaimed animation studio Aardman.

The upcoming show follows Sirfetch’d and Pichu as they embark on an epic journey through the Galar Region to help and protect Pokémon throughout the region. Though their missions rarely go as planned, their noble deeds forge friendships along the way as they navigate their way through peril, alliances, rivalries, extraordinary Pokémon and laughter along the way.

Play video

This new agreement also includes “Pokémon the Series: The Beginning,” the very first animated Pokémon show. The series started airing on Disney XD earlier this month and is now streaming on Disney+ in the U.S. and select international markets.

“Pokémon has that rare ability to mean something to longtime fans while continuing to feel completely relevant to young audiences today,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Kids and Family. “This new series ‘Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu’ brings Aardman’s signature stop-motion artistry with a bold, playful new perspective to this beloved world, giving audiences a fresh way to experience the characters they know and love. Along with ‘Pokémon the Series: The Beginning,’ these series are powerful additions to Disney XD and Disney+.”

“These stories, full of adventure and heroism, all told from the perspective of Pokémon is made even more exciting through the lens of the incredible filmmakers at Aardman,” said Phil Rynda, the director of original animation at Pokémon. “Audiences will be delighted getting to know the Sirfetch’d and Pichu, and wonderful cast of Pokémon, featured in this series. Aardman has brought Galar to life in a way that makes you feel like you can smell the air, touch the tree bark and want to adventure alongside our series heroes.”