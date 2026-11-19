Proximity Media has tapped veteran entertainment executive and producer Tendo Nagenda for the role of President, founders Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian announced Thursday.

In this role, Nagenda will oversee all aspects of creative development and production across the company’s film, television and nonfiction divisions, reporting directly to the founders, to advance Proximity’s creative strategy and deliver their slate of projects.

Nagenda will assume the role on Nov. 30.

With more than two decades of experience developing and producing films at Netflix and Walt Disney Studios, Nagenda brings a track record of working with acclaimed filmmakers and shepherding ambitious projects from development through production. As President, he will oversee Proximity’s creative divisions, guiding projects from ideation through production while helping shape the company’s broader creative and business strategy. The heads of Film, Television and Nonfiction will report directly to Nagenda, who will work alongside Terra Potts, who oversees Marketing, Operations and the In Proximity podcast, and Proximity Co-Founder Ludwig Göransson, who oversees Music.

“Tendo has spent his career working alongside talented filmmakers, championing original ideas and helping make projects that resonate with audiences around the world,” Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, Founders of Proximity Media, said in a joint statement. “As Proximity continues to grow across film, television and nonfiction, we’re excited to have his creative instincts and experience helping guide this next chapter. He shares our belief in the power of storytelling to connect people, challenge perspectives and create meaningful impact, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

“I’m honored and excited to join Ryan, Zinzi, Sev and the entire Proximity team,” Nagenda added. “Their commitment to ambitious, meaningful storytelling reflects everything I’ve always believed in, and I look forward to building on what they’ve created, collaborating with extraordinary filmmakers and creators, and bringing compelling new stories to audiences around the world.”

Nagenda previously served as Vice President of Original Film at Netflix, where he helped build the streamer’s original film slate and oversaw a range of acclaimed projects, including Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” “The Old Guard,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “The Harder They Fall” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Prior to Netflix, he served as Executive Vice President of Production at Walt Disney Studios, overseeing films across the studio’s live-action slate, including “Beauty and the Beast,” “Cinderella,” “Saving Mr. Banks,” “Mulan,” “A Wrinkle in Time” and “Queen of Katwe.”

In 2022, Nagenda founded 10 by Ten Entertainment, a production company focused on developing and producing original stories from distinctive and underrepresented perspectives. His first produced feature, “The Book of Clarence,” written and directed by Jeymes Samuel, was released theatrically by Sony Pictures in January 2024.

Nagenda is a graduate of Claremont McKenna College and a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Producers United. He also serves on the Social Services Committee of the Motion Picture & Television Fund and the board of the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The appointment comes as Proximity Media continues to expand its slate across film, television and nonfiction. The company is behind the critically acclaimed blockbuster “Sinners,” which grossed more than $365 million worldwide, as well as “Creed III” and Academy Award-winning “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

On the television side, Proximity recently secured a series greenlight for its highly anticipated reimagining of “The X-Files” for Hulu, with Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel attached to star. The company also recently entered into a multiyear television deal with Netflix to develop an exclusive slate of scripted and unscripted projects. Its nonfiction projects include National Geographic’s “Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time,” which became the network’s most-watched U.S. streaming title, along with “Stephen Curry: Underrated,” “Homeroom” and “Anthem.”