Netflix, Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media Television Strike Multi-Year Partnership

Netflix has struck a multi-year creative partnership with Proximity Media, a multi-platform media company founded by Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, to exclusively develop new series for the streamer.

Proximity Media is behind series such as Disney+ and Marvel Studios’ “Ironheart” and “Eyes of Wakanda,” as well as the National Geographic docuseries “Hurricane Katrina: A Race Against Time.” Under the leadership of its television vice president, Simone Harris, the company is currently producing pilots for the new “The X-Files” series starring Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel, as well as the live-action adaptation of “Southern Bastards,” starring Kevin Bacon, Erin Kellyman and Tim McGraw.

“We started Proximity Media with a simple goal: to tell event-driven stories that bring people in close proximity with often overlooked subjects. As we continue to expand Proximity’s television business, we’re thrilled to partner with Netflix, a company that has consistently demonstrated its commitment to distinctive creators and original storytelling,” the trio said in a statement. “We look forward to working alongside Bela, Jinny, Nne and the entire Netflix team as we bring stories to television audiences around the world.”

“Proximity Media has built a remarkable reputation for championing visionary creators and producing stories that resonate deeply with audiences worldwide,” Netflix’s head of U.S. and Canada scripted series Jinny Howe added. “The company’s founders—Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian—have cultivated an award-winning television division that continues to push the boundaries of storytelling. We are excited to welcome the entire Proximity team to Netflix and look forward to bringing their next slate of groundbreaking series to life alongside Nne Ebong and our studio team.”

n addition to founding Proximity Media Television, Ryan Coogler wrote, directed and produced “Sinners,” starring Michael B. Jordan, the highest-grossing original feature of 2025. He also wrote and directed Marvel’s “Black Panther” and its sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” His other directing credits include “Creed” and “Fruitvale Station.”

Zinzi Coogler and Ohanian served as producers on “Sinners” and as executive producers on “Ironheart,” “Eyes of Wakanda,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and “Creed III.”

Ohanian also co-wrote and produced “Searching” with his wife and producing partner, Natalie Qasabian, and director Aneesh Chaganty, as well as “Run” and “Missing,” the standalone sequel to “Searching.”