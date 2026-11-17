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Ray Tintori, a filmmaker and boyfriend of “Saturday Night Live” alum Heidi Gardner, has died at the age of 43.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to multiple media outlets that the director, known for the short film “Jettison Your Loved Ones” and music videos for The Killers and Arcade Fire, had died in New York, but that the cause of death was still under investigation.

Tintori was known for co-founding Court 13, a filmmaking collective that reached acclaimed by helping the Best Picture nominee “Beasts of the Southern Wild” get made.

Tintori first broke onto the scene with the 2005 short film “Jettison Your Loved Ones,” following that project up with 2007’s “Death to the Tinman” and 2016’s “Follow My Lead: The Story of the 2016 NBA Finals.”

He also made a name for himself as a director of music videos, helming visuals for the likes of MGMT, Chairlift, Bonnie Prince Billy, The Cool Kids and Solange. Specifically, he made a splash with the work he did for MGMT’s “Electric Feel” and “Kids” videos, as well as The Killers’ “Spaceman” visual.

The last music video Tintori directed was for MGMT’s 2024 song “Dancing in Babylon,” which featured Christine and the Queens.

Tintori was dating comedian Gardner, having gone official with their relationship on Instagram in July 2025.

“Happy birthday to the angel of reality @heidilgardner,” he wrote in a birthday tribute at the time. “Prettier and more graceful than the moon and by far the coolest person I’ve ever met. My favorite song in the world is you singing softly in my ear. My favorite color is the gold at the center of your eyes.”

He added: “I remember the first time we saw each other and how you laughed with your whole body the second our eyes met, and I immediately fell so fast. I’ve just been falling faster every day. You are the sexiest woman who ever lived, in every single manner of clothing, hair, and old age makeup. I’m crushing on you so deep, endlessly. You hold my heart perfectly and love me so proper. You carry the party in your eyes and move like a modern dancer everywhere you go. You are the most genius at making art and surfing the wave with the purest flow I’ve ever seen. The world is a love letter to you. I am your boy forever.”