Rob Lowe stood by his starring role in Ben Shapiro’s “Confession” movie, defending that he’s worked with writers on both ends of the political spectrum.

During a Tuesday appearance on the “Second Thought” podcast, the “West Wing” alum touched on his lead performance in “Confession,” which was written by Shapiro and released on The Daily Wire’s streaming service. Specifically, Lowe was asked point-blank if he was “worried about doing a movie with a conservative media company.”

His answer? “I’m glad you asked this because it’s a really, really, really interesting assessment, of not only where our world is, but where Hollywood is as well,” he said. “I read the script. It was written by Ben Shapiro. I called Ben and said, ‘This is fantastic.’ And he was like, ‘Well, do you think you know anybody, 50-ish leading man who would not be scared just because I wrote it?’ And I go, ‘Yeah, me.’”

As Lowe went on, he recalled how Shapiro asked him if he was really “good with it,” prompting the actor to remind the conservative political commentator that he’s “worked with the most left-wing writers in the world.”

“Why wouldn’t I also work with the most right-wing writers in the world?’” he recalled telling Shapiro.

Despite being a fan of the script, Lowe admitted that “Confession” was a “challenging” and “tough watch.”

The film, which also stars James Franco, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Nick Nolte, follows a man, named Alexei, that is arrested in 1930s Moscow and brought to Lubyanka Prison. There, he is interrogated by his former student, Vladimir.

“It is a tough watch, but I see the movies that are celebrated out there. I see the movies that are picked—we got turned down by every single film festival, summarily frog marched out of any conversation,” Lowe said. “I see what they’re picking up, and it’s all political, right? The thought would be we’d play in a film festival, we would get some buzz—never happened. And then you know, Netflix would pick it up or this one would pick [it]. Crickets. Absolute crickets.”

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Ultimately, the movie, which had a one-night-only theatrical release last week, debuted on The Daily Wire’s streaming service. However, Lowe was just happy that the movie would be seen.

“So then it defaults to the Daily Wire to be the distributor, and I’m like, ‘Hell yeah!’ I want people to see this movie,” Lowe said. “And good for them for putting it out. But it wasn’t originally going to be the life of the movie.”

He added: “My best thought would be, Focus Features would see it in Venice and like it, but know people are definitely at a place where a lot of people cannot see a work just for its work. They have to do the math of, ‘What does it mean and what will people think and does that mean I’m on this side or does that mean I’m on that side?’”