Rosamund Pike, Leslye Headland Team for Momfluencer Horror Film ‘Feed’

Oscar-nominated actress Rosamund Pike is set to star in and produce a new body horror film, titled “Feed,” directed by “Star Wars: The Acolyte” showrunner Leslye Headland.

The Veterans will represent the international sales rights, with CAA Media Finance handling the U.S. sales, which will commence at the American Film Market next week, a release announcing the new project revealed.

According to a logline for the film, “Feed” tells the story of “a desperate mother” who discovers an obscure collagen supplement that promises to make her tween gymnast daughter an influencer star, bringing fame and success fast.

“But as her daughter goes viral, she begins a monstrous transformation,” the logline continued. “Inspired by the 2022 Finnish horror film ‘Hatching,’ ‘FEED’ is a twisted mother-daughter story about parental ambition, the illusion of protection, and the fine line between predator and prey.”

For “Feed,” Pike will produce through her Primitive Streak banner, alongside Shelley Browning for Magnolia Entertainment, Steven Schneider for Spooky Pictures, Ara Keshishian and Petr Jakl for ZQ Entertainment and Sam Ritzenberg for Agile Films. Additionally, ZQ Entertainment are the ones who financed the development of the script.

“Long have I wanted to make a film that plays anarchically with our obsession with social media and self-improvement, our desire for fame without notable admirable skill and, let’s put it out there, the monstrosity of modern motherhood. ‘FEED’ deals with all these things. It tracks a Momfluencer, Erin, bent on her daughter’s domination of the digital space,” Pike said in a statement. “Erin believes that success here will protect her daughter from the horrors of our fickle world… won’t it? “

She continued: “‘FEED’ examines appetite. The dark appetite of online communities; the appetite of a social media landscape that monetizes youth and beauty; the appetite of a mother for her daughter’s success; and the appetite of a teenage girl, hungry for fame, self empowerment and dominance in her relationship with her single mother. ‘FEED’ is a film that plays in the genre space, and plays into our current fears, as parents, as citizens, of the digital world. It is contemporary and confronting, and I have found my perfect collaborators in Daniella Isaacs and Leslye Headland, both women who know that to be a girl, in a body, is dangerous, febrile, intoxicating and, dare we say it, monstrous.”

Headland expressed a similar sentiment, sharing an immense amount of praise for the script, which she called “audacious, disturbing and deeply human.”

“Rosamund is among the boldest actors working today,” she continued. “I couldn’t ask for better partners to take on the darker corners of this story and I feel incredibly lucky to be making this film with two women whose work I admire so much.”

“Feed” marks Headland’s return to the directing chair following the 2024 cancelation of “The Acolyte.” She was nominated for an Emmy award in 2025 after executive producing the Michelle Williams-led miniseries “Dying for Sex.”

Rosamund Pike is repped by CAA, United Agents and Magnolia Entertainment; Leslye Headland is repped by CAA and Sugar23; Daniella Isaacs is repped by Curtis Brown Group.