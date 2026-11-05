‘The Terminal List’ Story Continues: Chris Pratt to Return as James Reece for Amazon ‘Savage Son’ Adaptation

“The Terminal List” story will continue on.

Prime Video has greenlit an extension of “The Terminal List” that will see Chris Pratt return as James Reece for an adaptation of Jack Carr’s “Savage Son,” the third book in Carr’s “Terminal List” series. The series will be produced by Amazon MGM Studios, MRC and Civic Center Media.

It’s unclear if “Savage Son” will serve as the third season of “The Terminal List,” or if it will be a standalone series set within “The Terminal List” world.

The news comes weeks after “The Terminal List” Season 2 launched on Prime Video on Oct. 21 to ratings success. For the week of Oct. 19, “The Terminal List” was the No. 5 most-watched streaming series and No. 2 most-watched streaming original with 830 million minutes.

“Jack Carr’s work has connected with audiences in a way that speaks to the power of his storytelling and the incredible dedication Chris Pratt and the entire team bring to every episode,” Peter Friedlander, head of global TV for Amazon MGM studios, said. “’The Terminal List’ franchise continues to resonate and Savage Son takes the story into its most intense chapter yet.”

Based on Carr’s novel of the same name, “Savage Son” is described as a fast-paced military thriller following former Navy SEAL sniper James Reece, as he faces his most personal and dangerous mission yet.

The first season of “The Terminal List” launched in July 2022, making the gap between the first two installments reach four years due to the Hollywood strikes in 2023.