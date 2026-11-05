‘John Wick’ Animated Prequel Film Officially in the Works at Lionsgate, Keanu Reeves Returning

Yeah, we’re thinking he’s back.

An untitled “John Wick” animated prequel, which dramatizes the “impossible task” that got him out from under his gangland overlords on the High Tables, has officially been greenlit by Lionsgate, with Keanu Reeves set to return as the determined hitman. Lionsgate made the announcement during Thursday’s earnings call. Additional plot details are being kept in a locked safe, buried in the basement, under several feet of poured concrete.

The untitled project will be directed by Shannon Tindle and written by Ryan and Kaz Firpo. It will be produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for Thunder Road; franchise mastermind Chad Stehelski for 87Eleven Entertainment; and new partners Point Grey. Reeves will also produce. Nathan Kahane is an executive producer.

Tindle previously directed and co-wrote 2024’s “Ultraman: Rising” for Netflix, based on the beloved Tsuburaya Productions character. The film, which vividly mixes 1960’s-inspired visuals with manga and anime influences (with breathtaking animation courtesy of Industrial Light & Magic), saw a new Ultraman, Ken Sato (Christopher Sean), forced to take care of the monstrous baby of a fallen foe. The film was warmly reviewed and eventually won three Emmys. Tindle also created and co-wrote the Emmy-winning Netflix series “Lost Ollie,” again with animation from ILM, which won five Emmys. He also worked on everything from Laika’s “Kubo and the Two Strings” (he created the project and has a story credit) to designing characters for “Coraline” and DreamWorks Animation’s “The Croods” and iconic television series like “Samurai Jack,” “The Proud Family” and “Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends.”

The Firpo brothers wrote Marvel Studios’ “Eternals,” along with Patrick Burleigh and director Chloé Zhao.

Currently, the “John Wick” franchise is in a period of fascinating expansion. Last year saw the release of the underrated “Ballerina,” which was set within the universe (and saw an extended cameo from Reeves as the character) and “Caine,” based on the Donnie Yen character introduced in “John Wick: Chapter 4,” shot from April to July of this year. Yen is directing and co-conceiving the story, with Rina Sawayama also returning as Shimazu Akira from “John Wick: Chapter 4.” (Chronologically, the movie takes place after that film.) There are also occasional rumblings about “John Wick: Chapter 5,” despite the character’s demise at the end of “Chapter 4.”

Additionally, there will be another television series, tentatively known as “John Wick: Under the High Table,” with Robert Levine serving as showrunner and executive producer. There hasn’t been much news on that front, besides the fact that it will be a joint venture between Lionsgate Television, 87Eleven Entertainment and Thunder Road.