The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Hulu and More

“Bass x Machina” Season 1 (Netflix) “Bass x Machina” Season 1 (Netflix) “Bass x Machina” offers a refreshingly Steampunk riff on a familiar Western story. Created by LeSean Thomas, the series follows deputy U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves (voiced by Brian Tyree Henry) as he navigates a Steampunk version of the American West overrun by violent outlaws, powerful machines and various, supernatural threats. Tasked with protecting his family, Reeves is forced to become a one-man judge, jury and executioner. Featuring a voice cast headlined by the likes of Henry, Janelle Monáe, Tati Gabrielle, Cree Summer and Chaske Spencer, “Bass x Machina” is one of this fall’s most exciting animated TV premieres. Its complete, six-episode first season began streaming Tuesday on Netflix.

“All’s Fair” Season 2 (Credit: Disney/Ser Baffo) “All’s Fair” Season 2 (Hulu) After making a streaming splash last year, “All’s Fair” is back on Hulu this week. Creator Ryan Murphy’s women-led legal drama catches up in its second season with the fictional lawyers of Grant, Ronson & Green as they are forced to deal with a new batch of scandals and secrets, all while facing a shocking revelation that threatens the firm’s very existence. Leads Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close are all back in “All’s Fair” Season 2, which rolled out its first three episodes Wednesday on Hulu. If you liked the series’ debut season, you will no doubt want to make some time for its new installments.

“The Greatest” (Brooke Palmer/Prime Video) “The Greatest” (Prime Video) Created by “Hand of God” creator and “Cross” showrunner Ben Watkins, Prime Video’s “The Greatest” is a Prestige TV exploration of the life of one of America’s best and most iconic athletes. Executive produced by Michael B. Jordan, the new limited series depicts the achievements and struggles of Muhammad Ali (newcomer Jaalen Best). Produced by his widow Lonnie Ali and made in collaboration with the boxer’s estate, “The Greatest” offers one of the most in-depth looks at Ali’s life that Hollywood has delivered to date. All eight of its episodes premiered Wednesday on Prime Video.

“Stick” Season 2 (Apple TV) “Stick” Season 2 (Apple TV) “All’s Fair” is not the only hit 2025 freshman show that came back this week. On Wednesday, Apple TV’s golf dramedy “Stick” kicked off its second season. Catching back up with Owen Wilson’s Pryce Cahill, “Stick” Season 2 follows him and lifelong caddy Mitts (Marc Maron) as they form an unlikely partnership with longtime rival Clark Ross (Timothy Olyphant) to try to cement Pryce’s comeback and make him the oldest U.S. Open winner in golf history. In order to do that, the trio recruits the help of a skeptical swing doctor (“Pluribus” star Rhea Seehorn). The first two episodes of “Stick” Season 2 are streaming now, which means fans finally have the chance to see whether or not the series will be able to rise to the lofty expectations created by its debut run last year. also read:

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“Black Doves” Season 2 (Matthew Towers/Netflix) “Black Doves” Season 2 (Netflix) Speaking of hit shows returning for their sophomore runs, “Black Doves” Season 2 premiered in its entirety Thursday on Netflix. The series’ new chapters catch back up with undercover spy Helen (Keira Knightley) as she tries to navigate her life as the prime minister’s wife, while old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) is hit with a deadly ultimatum. In case that was not difficult enough, both also end up pulled into a desperate and dangerous hunt for answers after their handler, Reed (Sarah Lancashire), is the victim of an unexpected attack. “Black Doves” blew Netflix subscribers away in 2024 with its unique blend of pulpy action, deeply felt melodrama, compelling lead performances and Christmastime melancholy. Thankfully, its second season seems primed to deliver more of the same.

“North of North” Season 2 (CBC/APTN/Netflix) “North of North” Season 2 (Netflix) Like “Black Doves,” Netflix’s “North of North” also dropped its complete sophomore season Thursday on the streaming service. The comedy series, Netflix’s first Canadian original scripted show, follows young Inuk mother Siaja (Anna Lambe) as she tries to take advantage of her fresh start in the Arctic town of Ice Cove by embracing the kind of bold decision-making necessary to improve her life and build the future she has been chasing all along. “North of North” won many viewers over when it made its debut on Netflix early last year. Over a year later, the series does not seem to have lost an ounce of its original charm.

“Making Marie Antoinette” (Mubi) “Making Marie Antoinette” (Mubi) Following its late-October theatrical release, “Making Marie Antoinette” is set to make its streaming premiere Friday on Mubi. Directed by the late Eleanor Coppola, the wife of Francis Ford Coppola and maker of the “Apocalypse Now” making-of documentary “Hearts of Darkness,” “Making Marie Antoinette” takes viewers behind-the-scenes of the production of 2006’s “Marie Antoinette,” which was written and directed by Coppola’s daughter, Sofia. Released in honor of the 20th anniversary of “Marie Antoinette,” the new documentary serves as both a film about filmmaking and a reflective love letter to the relationship between its central mother and daughter duo. For both fans of “Marie Antoinette” and cinephiles in general, “Making Marie Antoinette” is a must-see documentary.