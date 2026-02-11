Home > Creative Content > Movies

Callum Turner and George MacKay Might Have Just Boarded a Ghost Ship in ‘Rose of Nevada’ Trailer

Mark Jenkin’s hallucinatory time-travel mystery was shot on a 16mm Bolex camera and premiered at the Venice International Film Festival

JD Knapp
Callum Turner, George MacKay
George MacKay and Callum Turner in "Rose of Nevada" (Ian Kingsnorth)

Callum Turner and George MacKay have found their sea legs, but they may just be losing their minds, too.

The trailer for their new movie “Rose of Nevada” dropped on Wednesday, promising a hallucinatory time-travel mystery as the pair boards a fateful ship 30 years after it was first lost at sea.

Per the logline, “Three decades ago, the Rose of Nevada vanished at sea, along with its crew. Now, it has returned. In a remote fishing village, its reappearance is embraced as an auspicious sign, with the local citizens convinced the luck of their economically devastated community may turn, if only the ship sails again.”

“Joining the crew is Nick (George MacKay), desperate to provide for his young family, and Liam (Callum Turner), a mysterious drifter eager to escape his past,” the synopsis continues. “After a successful voyage, they return to harbor, only to find that nothing is as they remember it.”

Shot on a 16mm Bolex camera, director Mark Jenkin wrote, edited and scored the film, coming from a 1-2 Special Release. The drama also stars Rosalind Eleazar, Francis Magee, Mary Woodvine and Edward Rowe. It had its premiere in the Orizzonti section of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in August.

“Rose of Nevada” hits theaters on June 19.

Matthew Lillard
