Sandra Bullock’s ‘Practical Magic 2’ Producer Perk? Picking Lee Pace’s Tattoos: ‘He’s Got a Beautiful Physique’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Sandra Bullock had some secret perks to wearing a producer hat in addition to starring in “Practical Magic 2,” and one involved choosing and placing the fake tattoos for co-star Lee Pace‘s “beautiful physique.”

“For a month before we started shooting, my job was to find the tattoos with the head of our makeup department and place them where they should go on his body. So everything that’s on his body, I got to choose,” Bullock said in an interview with her co-stars published with Fandango on Wednesday.

“I didn’t know that!” Nicole Kidman, who co-stars in the sequel as Bullock’s on-screen sister Gillian, said in feigned jealousy.

“I mean, dreams come true,” Pace quipped.

“That was my job for a month, moving things around and finding the right crow. Your eyeball there, and other things,” Bullock said. “I took my job very seriously. Placement is important, as is negative space.”

And the actresses got an eye-full of Pace’s many tattoos his first day on set, as the actor recounted “lying in bed naked” at the start of filming.

“I had a pretty magical first day on set,” he recalled. “I’m lying on a bed naked, covered in tattoos, still my eyes closed, and I hear their voices come in from the other room. I mean, the most beautiful voices, and they’re scheming and talking about my body.”

“He’s got a beautiful physique and he works hard on it and it needed to be complimented,” Bullock chimed in.

“They come in, and it’s like, my eyes are closed, and I hear, you know, the magic starting, and it’s like, I am absolutely in ‘Practical Magic 2,’ that is happening right now,” Pace said.

He stars in the adaptation of Alice Hoffman 2021 sequel novel as Ian Wright, a history of magic academic who becomes Sally’s (Bullock) love interest — who also happens to be covered in black-ink tattoos like crows, a third eye, stars and other witchy insignia.

Joining Bullock, Kidman and Pace in the Fandango interview were their younger co-stars Joey King, Maisie Williams and Xolo Maridueña. They all reflected on revisiting the iconic franchise.

Asked why now is the time for a sequel following the long-term love of 1998’s original, Bullock said she came back to star and produce because of Hoffman’s source material and she felt she was ready to.

“Alice wrote such an emotionally dense book. We could only take a tiny little slice in order to make a two-hour movie,” Bullock said. “I honestly feel, for myself, we had to live enough life in order to be able to tell this story. And had we not lived the life that we had lived to bring to the story, it wouldn’t have the same emotional core and depth.

“We got to say some things that we weren’t allowed to say then, but that really needed to be said now while we can still say them. It felt a little bit urgent, and also, it felt urgent because you want to have a good time. I just want to have joy and fun.”

“Practical Magic 2” flies into theaters on Sept. 11. Watch the full Fandango interview below.