‘Love Story’ Breakout Sarah Pidgeon in Talks to Join Amazon MGM’s ‘Honeymoon With Harry’

“Love Story” breakout Sarah Pidgeon is in talks to star in Amazon MGM Studios’ “Honeymoon with Harry,” the company announced Wednesday.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Kevin Costner will star in Dan Fogelman’s adaptation of Bart Baker’s 2012 novel. Glenn Ficarra and John Requa are directing the film.

“Honeymoon with Harry” centers on a rough-around-the-edges man who ends up sharing an unwanted journey with his fiancée’s prickly, overprotective father after a life-altering turn upends their plans. Against the backdrop of an island honeymoon, the two men clash and bicker before gradually uncovering an unexpected bond in this emotional dramedy.

Producers include Fogelman, Mike Karz via Gulfstream Pictures and Jennifer Salke via her newly launched Sullivan Street Productions banner.

Pidgeon can currently be seen starring as Carolyn Bessette in Ryan Murphy’s FX series “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.” She has received high praise for her performance in the series, which debuted to strong critical and audience acclaim. The series also debuted at No. 1 on Hulu in the U.S., and has ranked among the top-performing titles globally on Disney+.

The actress was previously in 2025’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and, prior to that, starred in David Siegel’s ”The Friend.” On television, Pidgeon was one of the leads in Hulu/Hello Sunshine’s limited series “Tiny Beautiful Things” and also the Amazon original series “The Wilds” for two seasons.

Sarah Pidgeon is repped by Gersh, Anonymous Content, Wolf Kasteler Public Relations, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Deadline first reported the news.