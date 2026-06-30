Scott Eastwood Calls Out A-Lister’s ‘Unacceptable Behavior’ on Recent Film

Scott Eastwood is pulling back the curtain on some recent on-set drama involving a collaborator and the investors behind one of his latest projects.

“We started working on a film with a director, and they decided, after we’d spent a bunch of money, that they just didn’t feel like they wanted to work with this other person and didn’t want to do the job, do the thing,” the actor said while appearing on “The Joe Rogan Experience” on Friday. “And so I was like, ‘OK, well you need to pay that money back now to that person that invested in you,’ and they’re like, ‘I don’t need to do that.’ It’s like, well, uh, yeah you do. Yeah you do. That’s the right thing to do.”

Eastwood has plenty of first-hand experience in the film industry. The actor is the son of movie star and filmmaker Clint Eastwood and has built a sizable acting career of his own. Alongside blockbusters like “The Fate of the Furious” and “Suicide Squad” (2016), as well as the Nicholas Sparks adaptation “The Longest Ride,” Scott has more recently appeared in “Regretting You” and the newly released “Lucky Strike” alongside Colin Hanks, another actor with Hollywood family ties.

“Some of the accountability, man, in the industry is unbelievable, you know? I just worked with somebody that I think was just, without saying any names, but you know, just maybe people get too famous for too long,” Scott said. “They think the world owes them something, and then when it comes to doing the right thing, you’re like, dude, it’s black and white. Do the right thing. Don’t be a piece of s–t. You can’t do that. That’s unacceptable behavior, and they’re like, ‘F–k that.’”

“What are you talking about exactly?” Rogan pressed. “You can say a name and then we’ll edit it out. Want to do that?” You can watch the full clip below.

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Scott elected not to say a name or give any clear details as to what figure he was referring to. He did, however, specify that the person in question decided after the start of pre-production on an unnamed film that they didn’t want to continue collaborating with another member of the film, causing them to exit unceremoniously — and without paying investors back.

“It was their directorial, their story, their thing,” he said. “It’s just like, bro, you took money from somebody.”

“That’s also a good way to get sued, that seems like,” Rogan added. “A person could get sued pretty easy for that.”

“The bigger thing is I’ve seen some behavior in this business that is shocking, that would not go in other industries,” Scott said.