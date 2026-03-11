Daisy Edgar-Jones’ ‘Sense and Sensibility’ Release Date Pushed a Month

Focus Features has moved back the release date of Georgia Oakley’s adaptation of “Sense and Sensibility” one month to October 16.

The film based on the classic Jane Austen novel — which was initially set to debut in September — stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Esmé Creed-Miles as Elinor and Marianne Dashwood, two sisters who must move from their family estate to a small cottage after the death of their father leaves them with little money. While at the humble abode, the pair navigate romance, heartbreak and an uncertain future.

Caitríona Balfe, Frank Dillane, Herbert Nordrum, Bodhi Rae Breathnach, George MacKay and Fiona Shaw also star in the film, with screenwriter Diana Reid adapting Austen’s book. Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title are producing alongside India Flint and Jo Wallett.

“Sense and Sensibility” has been adapted multiple times for the stage and screen over the years, most notably in 1995 with a feature film written by and starring Emma Thompson with Ang Lee directing and Kate Winslet, Alan Rickman and Hugh Grant rounding out the cast. The film earned seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Thompson winning Best Adapted Screenplay and becoming (to date) the only person ever to win Oscars for both acting and screenwriting.

Georgia Oakley made her feature film debut in 2022 with “Blue Jean,” a drama about a lesbian P.E. teacher trying to hide her sexuality in the 1980s during the time of Section 28, a Thatcher-era law that banned schools from “promoting” homosexuality. The film earned Oakley the Best Debut Screenwriter award at the British Independent Film Awards.

Edgar-Jones, who recently starred opposite Glen Powell in Universal’s “Twisters,” is also set to star in “Here Comes the Flood,” a Netflix heist film also starring Denzel Washington and Robert Pattinson due out later this year.

In its new mid-October release slot, “Sense and Sensibility” will be a mature alternative to the more action-packed offerings it will share the weekend with: Paramount’s “Street Fighter” and 20th Century’s “Whalefall.” The film will also be released a week after Sony Pictures’ “The Social Reckoning,” Aaron Sorkin’s sequel to his Oscar-winning Facebook drama, “The Social Network.”