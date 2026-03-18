New ‘Shaun the Sheep’ Trailer Introduces You to ‘The Beast of Mossy Bottom’

Are you ready to meet “The Beast of Mossy Bottom?”

The latest “Shaun the Sheep” movie, from Aardman, GKids and StudioCanal, arrives in theaters on Sept. 18. But a brand-new trailer out Wednesday gives a better idea of the latest entry in the long-running franchise. And it looks like a Halloween-themed hoot. Watch it below.

“Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom” serves as the directorial debut of longtime Aardman collaborators Steve Cox and Matthew Walker, working from a script by Mark Burton, who wrote the screenplay for the Oscar-nominated “Wallace and Gromit” film “Vengeance Most Fowl,” along with the scripts for the two previous “Shaun the Sheep” big-screen adventures (both also Oscar-nominated).

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According to the official synopsis, “Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom” “sees the residents of Mossy Bottom Farm looking forward to Halloween – until the clumsy Farmer trashes the Flock’s beloved pumpkin patch! When Shaun turns mad scientist to fix the problem, things rapidly spiral out of control… With The Farmer missing and a wild beast roaming the woods of Mossingham, all the ingredients are in place for a monstrously fun family adventure.”

The ”Shaun the Sheep” franchise, a spinoff of “Wallace and Gromit” short “A Close Shave,” includes 190 episodes completed over seven seasons, with two feature films (2015’s “Shaun the Sheep Movie” and 2019’s “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”). The latest film boasts “Aardman’s signature combination of meticulous handcrafted stop-motion animation, mischievous comedy and family-friendly storytelling, and further solidifies the studio’s reputation as one of the world’s leading creators of artistically ambitious and globally beloved animated content.”

Perhaps best known for the beloved “Wallace and Gromit” franchise, as well as “Chicken Run” and its sequel, Aardman celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026. And what better way to celebrate than with a delightful new “Shaun the Sheep” movie?

“Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom” arrives in theaters on Sept. 18.