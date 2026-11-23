Sony Pictures has signed an overall deal with “Deadpool & Wolverine” and “Star Wars: Starfighter” director Shawn Levy through his production company 21 Laps. The deal is set to begin in fall 2027.

The deal reunites Levy with Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Chairman/CEO Tom Rothman and Motion Picture Group President Sanford Panitch with whom Levy worked on some of his earliest box office hits, including “Night at the Museum” and “Cheaper by the Dozen.”

Levy will develop and produce theatrical films as part of the deal, which extends across all of Sony’s banners.

“I go ALL the way back with Shawn. We made a pile of hits together before he went on to far greater successes, none of which surprised me in the slightest. His talent as a producer, director and head of the coolest creative company around, is rivaled only by his unmatched enthusiasm. I feel lucky as hell to reunite, and excited for everyone at Sony to discover what I have long known— Shawn Levy is the real deal,“ said Rothman.

“Tom, Sanford and I have a long history together, and some of the most formative and rewarding experiences of my career came during the years we worked together at Fox. Tom saw the future of my career before I did, and he bet on me early and with a bighearted (and loud!) conviction that is one of his trademarks, and for which I’ll be forever grateful. 21 Laps was built on empowering fellow filmmakers and helping them tell stories imbued with their unique voices and visions. Along with my entire 21 Laps team, I’m thrilled to begin this next chapter with the team at Sony, and am excited about the wide-open breadth of opportunity across Sony’s many labels. I deeply value their commitment to theatrical filmmaking,” said Levy.

Levy and 21 Laps have a lifetime box office total of more than $5 billion, most notably Levy’s 2024 film “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide. 21 Laps was also a co-producer on Kane Parsons’ summer horror hit “Backrooms,” which grossed $400 million worldwide and became distributor A24’s highest grossing film ever.

21 Laps also produced one of Netflix’s biggest streaming hit series, “Stranger Things,” which has spawned spinoffs and prequels such as the upcoming “Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure,” which 21 Laps will executive produce.

Before he moves to Sony, Levy has two major franchise films with Disney and lead star Ryan Gosling queued up: “Star Wars: Starfighter” in May 2027 and Marvel’s “Ghost Rider” in May 2028. 21 Laps’ upcoming production slate includes the Universal romcom “The Catch” starring Emma Stone and Chris Pine, the Netflix drama series “The Sticks” starring Michelle Monaghan, Netflix’s feature comedy Netflix’s feature comedy “One Attempt Remaining” starring Jennifer Garner and John Cena and an untitled spy film starring Kevin Hart and Henry Cavill.

Shawn Levy and 21 Laps Entertainment are represented by WME and Wendy Kirk at JSSK.