‘Shrek 5’ Trailer Sees Your Favorite Ogre Return, Along With Donkey

“Shrek 5” is almost here. For real this time.

The latest installment in DreamWorks’ flagship franchise, from directors Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon and co-director Brad Ableson, arrives on June 30, 2027. A brand-new trailer out Tuesday gives us a better taste of what to expect. Watch it below.

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz return to the franchise, now joined by series newcomers Zendaya (as Shrek and Fiona’s daughter Felicia) and Marcello Hernandez and Skyler Gisondo (playing Felicia’s brothers Fergus and Farkle).

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It’s nice that the trailer opens with illustrations that pay homage to William Steig’s original book, before transitioning to footage from the movie that suggests a much bigger, more elaborate adventure. And while the subtle redesigns of the characters were met with some resistance when the first footage came out, it’s clear from this trailer that the new versions are more expressive and appealing, without losing any of the grit and texture that made the original “Shrek” feel so refreshing.

Since the first “Shrek” debuted in 2001, it has become a genuine pop culture phenomenon; combined, the four mainline “Shrek” films have earned more than $2.9 billion worldwide. The first film also won the inaugural Best Animated Feature Oscar, besting Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.” The “Shrek” movies have also served as the jumping off point for two terrific “Puss in Boots” follow-ups, including 2022’s critically acclaimed “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (and both were nominated for the Best Animated Feature Oscar).

“Shrek” also got the Broadway musical treatment, which earned eight Tony nominations, plus countless attractions at various Universal theme parks around the globe, including a 16-minute 3D movie that was probably seen by as many people as the actual “Shrek” movies. Incredibly, it is still playing at Universal Studios Singapore, a whopping 16 years after opening.

“Shrek 5” is produced by Gina Shay, of DreamWorks’ “Trolls” franchise, and Illumination chief Chris Meledandri.

“Shrek 5” opens in theaters everywhere on June 30, 2027.